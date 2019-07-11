HBO just made fans of their first teen drama very happy. On Thursday, the premium channel announced Euphoria has been renewed for Season 2. And yes, the series' star, Zendaya, is over the moon that she and the rest of the cast will get to continue delving into the modern reality of growing up in the 21st Century.

In a tweet, Zendaya responded to the news by thanking fans for their support of the show. "Literally just got the call. Can't say thank you enough for the support we've seen, wow..." she wrote. Clearly, Euphoria is resonating with young fans, as its quickly become HBO's youngest skewing show, per their release. The show's premiere has already racked up 5.5 million viewers across HBO's platforms, and earned positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

Via a press release, Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming said of the renewal: "Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya. We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series. We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit."

Euphoria stars Zendaya as 17-year-old Rue Bennett, a drug addict who is fresh out of rehab and trying to figure out what's next for her. Her life takes a major turn when she meets Jules Vaughn, played by Hunter Schafer, a new girl in her school who is adjusting after her parents' divorce. The series follows Rue, Jules, and the rest of their classmates as they deal with sex, trauma, drugs, the role social media plays in their lives, and so much more.

Notably, HBO's renewal comes before the Season 1 finale, which seems to illustrate just how much confidence they have in Euphoria. And it's easy to see why the premium channel wants to stay in business with the top-notch young cast which, in addition to Zendaya and Schafer, includes Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney. Not only are they an immensely talented bunch, their stellar work on the series is garnering major accolades on social media.

Fans on Twitter can't stop celebrating Euphoria's early renewal. Twitter user @BMidd wrote, "#Euphoria is the show I wish I had as a teen. Truly gripping stories, fantastic visuals. It’s like if MTV’s True Life and Inception had a baby and made Zendaya godmother." Another fan, @_xandaya, added, "it's what we deserve, it's what you deserve, ITS WHAT EVERYONE DESERVES." While @tropicohailey wrote, "the fact that euphoria has only had 4 episodes out and it’s already renewed for a second season LETS GOOOOO."

There are still four more episodes of the eight-episode first season left to air, which leaves plenty of time for more devastating twists and thoughtful commentary on the modern life of teens. While Euphoria is all about the drama, fans can rest easy knowing that there will be a Season 2 — and that also means there's plenty of time to introduce your friends to Zendaya's incredible performance in this unexpected summer hit.