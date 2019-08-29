Get ready For Gia Bennett to make you feel something — and come into her own. Euphoria Season 2 will explore Gia's character more in depth, according to actor Storm Reid. In fact, the supportive lil' sis to Zendaya's Rue Bennett may even be the focus of an upcoming episode of the HBO teen-centered series. "We’re working on that and trying to really just develop her character because the first season she’s just the little sister staying on the sidelines, but she’ll be older and she’ll really have her own opinion, and really become her own person," Reid revealed to Entertainment Weekly in a new interview that hit the web on Aug. 29. "I feel like you’ll be seeing a lot more Gia in the second season."

Euphoria's Season 1 finale left plenty of unanswered questions to explore in the next installment, which HBO officially renewed on July 11. At the top of that list, of course, is Rue's super unclear fate — though fans won't have to wait too long after Season 2 premieres (at an as-yet-unannounced date) to get their answers. (Showrunner Sam Levinson did already clarify that Rue is not dead to The Hollywood Reporter, by the way.)

"Our whole show is for your own interpretation, and I did see the things where people ask me if she was deceased or not, or if she had relapsed in the last episode," 16-year-old Reid added to EW. "I feel like again, it’s for your own interpretation, and the questions that you may have specifically about the eighth episode will be answered in the first couple of episodes of Season 2."

The actor previously commented on Gia's expanded role in Euphoria's second season in an Aug. 6 interview with Hollywood Life. Reid noted that she's "excited" to explore Gia's perspective on "all the trauma that she's going through."

While it remains unclear whether or not Rue relapsed, Reid has some ideas of how Gia might react. As she elaborated to the website: "I feel like she would feel terrified about it, hurt about it. There would be so many emotions. I don’t feel like she would know how to cope with that and deal with that. Especially because she has been going through this with her sister for a while and, of course, it would be the second time and a possible overdose may come out of that. I feel like she would be extremely hurt by it and she might even have a breakdown about it. But we’ll get there when we cross that bridge.”

Aside from Reid and Zendaya, the main Euphoria cast also includes: Hunter Schafer (Jules Vaughn), Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs), Maude Apatow (Lexi Howard), Angus Cloud (Fezco), Barbie Ferreira (Kat Hernandez), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard), Alexa Demie (Maddy Perez), Algee Smith (Chris McKay), and Eric Dane (Cal Jacobs).

While all of the above could conceivably reprise their roles in Season 2, the coming-of-age narrative can only last so long. "[The characters] are in high school, so there are only so many seasons it can go," HBO president Casey Bloys told TVLine in July. "There's a time limit. ... I don't think you want 30 year olds playing [high school students]."

By shifting some of the attention to a younger character like Gia, however, maybe, just maybe, Euphoria can stretch their time past Season 2.