Spoilers ahead for the Euphoria Season 1 finale. While the majority of the Euphoria Season 1 finale provided some semblance of closure for characters like Kat and Cassie and left some intriguing threads dangling around characters like Nate and Fez, the HBO drama saved its biggest WTF moment for the very end. After suggesting to Jules that they should leave town, Rue found herself unable to follow through on her impulsive idea — so Jules left without her. A distraught Rue returned home, seemingly relapsed… and broke out into song and dance alongside a gospel choir and marching band? What does it all mean??

As the bizarre sequence drew to a close, Rue climbed to the top of a pile of bodies, stood there for a moment, and then dove off the edge, out of sight. The last image of the season was a bright light shining in the empty space where Rue had been moments before. This haunting final shot will likely only add fuel to the flames of the fan theory that Rue is dead and has been narrating the entire show from the grave.

In many ways, this theory makes sense. Rue's narration has always been in past tense, and she seems to know far more about her fellow high schoolers and their lives if she were a normal, living teenager. Could viewers have just seen the event that ends Rue's life, sending her to her omniscient perspective in the afterlife?

More to come…