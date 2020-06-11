Everlane is beloved for their activewear, lingerie, $100 cashmere, Meghan Markle-loved jumpsuits, day pumps, and the list goes on and on. Markle, specifically, has been a huge advocate of the brand, wearing not only their wide-leg jumpsuit (to the British Vogue office while guest editing the September 2019 issue) but also their slingback flats in Johannesburg. And she's carried their leather market tote on more than one occasion.

Last season, Everlane entered the world of activewear by launching their Perform Leggings, which sold out nearly immediately. Made of recycled Nylon and Elastane, they tumbled, rolled, stretched, and ran with you without riding up or down, making you too hot, or getting too sheer when you bent over. And now, just four months later, the direct-to-consumer fashion brand has launched a pair of shorts with the same fit, feel, and material. AKA they perform just as well, and are perfect for Summer.

Retailing for $38, the Perform Bike Shorts have an 8-inch inseam and are made of the same recycled Nylon and Elastane as the longer-legged version. They even feature a hidden interior pocket to store your keys or credit card while you’re out for a run.

And, while they are going to be awesome for your morning jog, they’re stylish enough to wear with an oversized sweater or more tailored top if you’re looking to indulge in the athleisure ready-to-wear trend that has been taking over your Instagram feed for the past few seasons.

