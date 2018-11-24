It's like the scene straight out of "The Christmas Song": chestnuts are roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost's nipping at your nose, and yuletide carols are being sung by a choir. But, let's be honest, everybody knows it isn't really Christmas until you've watched your favorite Christmas TV episodes on Netflix. Now, you could just re-watch all of The Office's Christmas episodes like last year and possibly the year before that. But, why not broaden your holiday TV horizons this holiday season by exploring some of the other great Christmas episodes that Netflix has to offer?

For those not sure where to start — and not really interested in endlessly scrolling through Netflix — let this list be a helpful guide to finding what to watch this holiday season.

It's got a little something for everyone. A fan of classic sitcoms? Think about throwing on holiday episodes from Frasier, Cheers, and Parks and Recreation. Want something a little offbeat? Watch Black Mirror or Bojack Horseman's special holiday episodes. Want something that's just kind of Christmasy? Well, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Mad Men might be the way to go. Heck, even Twilight Zone had a Christmas episode that will leave you with chills, in a good way, I swear.

So what are you waiting for? Get to watching before its too late.

1 'The Office' – "A Benihana Christmas" (Season 3, Episode 10) Giphy Let's be honest, any Office Christmas episode would be a winner, but there's something about this one, where Michael Scott (Steve Carell) gets dumped and tries to find another girlfriend at Benihana, that will make you want to throw your own Margarita Christmas.

2 'Black Mirror' – "White Christmas" (Season 2, Episode 4) Giphy If Bing Crosby ain't your thing, spend some time with Jon Hamm in this grim Christmas special that looks at how technology breeds isolation. It might even make you happy to be spending this holidays with your family, no matter how much they get on your nerves.

3 'Friends' – "The One With The Holiday Armadillo" (Season 7, Episode 10) PureBloodPaul on YouTube When Ross (David Schwimmer) has trouble finding a Santa Claus costume, he ends up showing up to Christmas as the big jolly guy's representative of the southern states, the Holiday Armadillo.

4 'Arrested Development' – "Afternoon Delight" (Season 2, Episode 6) Bobby Styles on YouTube The Bluth Company Christmas party turns into karaoke fiasco thanks to Michael (Jason Bateman) and Maeby's (Alia Shawkat) rendition of “Afternoon Delight.” It's the kind of cringeworthy laugh you need during the holidays.

5 'Parks and Recreation' – "Citizen Knope" (Season 4, Episode 10) Giphy What do you get Leslie Knope, the woman who gives the best gifts? Well, you make her a gingerbread replica of the Parks department that features expensive truffles and spray painted M&Ms. Oh, and you offer to step up and help with her City Council bid. No, you're crying.

6 'Cheers' – "Christmas Cheers" (Season 6, Episode 12) Christmas Express on YouTube This classic sitcom shows its softer side in this episode that has the bar where everyone knows your name serving drinks to a whole bunch of Santas. This one might even make you a believer in ol' Saint Nick.

7 'New Girl'– "Santa" (Season 2, Episode 11) New Girl on YouTube Winston (Lamorne Morris) with a cranberry stuck in his ear is the real MVP of this Santa-centric episode in which the gang party hops only to end up Christmas caroling in a hospital so Jess can reconnect with Doctor Sam.

8 'The West Wing' – "In Excelsis Deo” YouTube Perhaps, the only beloved president that a family, no matter their political allegiances, can agree on is Martin Sheen's President Bartlet. It's why this holiday episode, which has his communications director Toby Ziegler (Richard Schiff) trying to honor a fallen soldier, is worth gathering the family around the TV for.

9 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,' “Kimmy Goes to a Hotel!” (Season 2, Episode 8) Giphy This fake Christmas holiday episode has Titus (Tituss Burgess) becoming a real Scrooge, but it's Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) going to yes, a hotel that carries the real emotional weight as she deals with the trauma of her past using a lot of Dawson's Creek references. You won't want to wait to watch this.

10 'Bojack Horseman' — "BoJack Horseman Christmas Special" André Daylight on YouTube This special episode, like so many Bojack episodes, is funny, poignant, and just the right amount of depressing. It looks back at a Christmas episode of Horsin' Around in which little Sabrina wishes that her parents were alive. With a little help, it also makes Bojack rethink how he views the show.

11 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' – “My Mom, Greg’s Mom, & Josh’s Sweet Dance Moves!” (Season 1, Episode 8) racheldoesstuff on YouTube No matter where you're celebrating the holidays this year, "California Christmastime" should be the anthem for anyone haveing a real alterna Christmas — with or without Sublime.

12 'Gossip Girl' — “Roman Holiday” (Season 1, Episode 11) Giphy Blair Waldorf gets to be the ice queen she truly is in this bittersweet holiday episode. Quite literally, actually, as she tries to ruin her father's love life while skating in Central Park. It doesn't work, but let's not pretend it wasn't fun watching her try.

13 'The Twilight Zone' – "The Night of the Meek" (Season 2, Episode 11) JesseTheMindless on YouTube "There's a wondrous magic to Christmas," Rod Serling says to begin the episode that looks at a meek man who finds a bag that gives him Santa's powers. Surprisingly, nothing goes wrong. This man just gets a night to be the hero he never thought he was and if that doesn't warm your heart, I don't know what will.

14 'Mad Men' — "Christmas Waltz" (Season 5, Episode 10) theusualplace on YouTube For those who always shipped Joan (Christina Hendricks) and Don (Jon Hamm), this episode let's the two share a scene in Midtown where they flirt, drink, and almost waltz. Honestly, it only gets more irresistable each time you watch it.

15 'Gilmore Girls' – “The Bracebridge Dinner" (Season 2, Episode 10) ilovejessbby on YouTube This isn't a Christmas episode per se, but the winter wonderland that is Stars Hollow during this dinner will get you in the spirit. Especially if you're a fan of Jess Mariano and Björk snow women.

16 'Glee' – "A Very Glee Christmas” (Season 1, Episode 10) musicfromgleeVEVO on YouTube Like many Glee episodes, this one's got a lot going on: Brittany (Heather Morris) wants to see Artie (Kevin McHale) walk, Rachel (Lea Michele) wants Finn (Cory Montieth) to forgive her, and Sue (Jane Lynch) wants to steal Christmas in full Grinch makeup. But, it's Kurt (Chris Colfer) and Blaine's (Darren Criss) duet of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” that will make you feel all the holiday feels.

17 'That ’70s Show' – “An Eric Forman Christmas” (Season 12, Episode 4) dropkickchris303 on YouTube While Eric (Topher Grace) gets to play Charlie Brown as the director of the church Christmas pageant in which Jackie (Mila Kunis) is looking for Mary to ride a unicorn. It's Kelso Rankin/Bass style dream in which he lets Rudolph know he's too old to watch him that will make you feel like a kid again.