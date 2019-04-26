Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones Season 8. Winter is here on Game of Thrones and with it, lots of death. For its last hurrah, the Game of Thrones Season 8 death count is going to be the most devastating of any of the seasons. That's truly saying something for a TV show that has (at least according to one YouTuber's calculations) claimed the lives of 174,373 people during its first seven seasons. But with the deaths of some of your favorite major characters being inevitable, you're going to need all the tissues in the Seven Kingdoms before Game of Thrones is through.

The TV adaptation of George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series promises to have plenty of people dying courtesy of both ice and fire with the White Walkers and Daenerys' dragons. Yet, if you expected massive carnage in the Season 8 premiere, you were likely disappointed to see that the episode, and the second one heading into the Battle Of Winterfell were more about setting the scene than anything else.

But that certainly shouldn't have lulled you into a false sense of security. After all, Variety reported that the senior vice president of drama at HBO said that during the final table reading of the Season 8 scripts, the cast "started falling down to their deaths" "one by one." Here, Bustle is keeping track of everyone who dies in the final season, episode by episode.

Episode 1 — "Winterfell" Helen Sloan/HBO The people of Last Hearth weren't shown, but Beric, Tormund, and Edd discovered that the White Walkers had killed them all before they arrived.

weren't shown, but Beric, Tormund, and Edd discovered that the White Walkers had killed them all before they arrived. Little Lord Ned Umber ended up facing the same death as his people after Sansa sent him from Winterfell to go fetch them. His death was extra horrific since the Night King reanimated "the Umber boy" as part of his shrieking spiral message.