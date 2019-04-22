The fast-approaching premiere of Avengers 4, ominously titled Endgame, on April 26 has MCU super fans anxiously awaiting the fates of the many characters that seemingly evaporated into thin air at the end of Infinity War. Marvel Studios, the actors who play the surviving Avengers and Guardians, and the Russo brothers have all been dropping hints that Endgame will likely change the MCU as we know it forever. As further proof that Endgame will serve as a culmination of all past MCU films, on Tuesday the official Marvel Studios twitter posted the end-credits scenes from every MCU movie, and it's a testament to how far the Avengers have come.

Over the past 11 years, the MCU has served up 21 epic superhero films starting with 2008's Iron Man, and it's all led up to Endgame. As you know, most Marvel movies end with two post-credits scenes, one that can stand alone and one that hints at either the next superhero movie coming out or some sort of consequence that might happen after the action of the movie you just saw. One of the most exciting post-credits scene of all time is the one that followed Infinity War showing Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) using a '90s pager to alert Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) that she's needed back on Earth. In that one and-a-half minute clip, the MCU positioned Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel as the hero who could save the day following Infinity War's mind-boggling conclusion.

If you look back through Marvel Studios Twitter thread of every post-credits scene, you'll probably gain a new appreciation for the way that each of these little clips have kept the MCU's momentum going for so many years. The first post-credits scene that Marvel Studios posted on Twitter shows Nick Fury showing up to tell Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) that he's not the only superhero in the world, and it's probably pretty wild for any Avengers fan to imagine a time when it actually was only Iron Man.

Of course, all of this reminiscing down memory lane has left many fans feeling emotional. The replies to Marvel Studios' Twitter thread includes numerous sobbing emojis and confessions of feeling emotional over the recap of the 21 post-credits scenes.

As mentioned before, fans have good reason to feel apprehensive about going in to see Endgame as the actors and producers of the film have hinted that it will seriously shake things up as the penultimate movie of the MCU's Phase 3. According to Digital Spy, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige called Endgame an "Unprecedented conclusion to a 22-movie overarching narrative." And MTV News reported that Endgame co-director Joe Russo warned fans, "My brother [Anthony Russo] and I believe in stakes. I believe that everything has to have an end at some point in order for it to have value. The audience should be prepared."

If there's one thing that Marvel Studios' Twitter thread of every post-credits scene reveals, it's that the past 11 years of MCU films have included a lot of exciting twists. Even if you're nervous going into Endgame, you're probably more ready than you think.