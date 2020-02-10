It's been roughly a month since Netflix officially green-lit YOU for Season 3, and now, the show is officially back in production. "We've started work on Season 3. Just thought you'd want to know," showrunner Sera Gamble tweeted on Feb. 7. Considering that was oh, just a few days ago, details about where the story will go remain pretty sparse. But according to Gamble, even though Joe is entering a new stage of his life, we're still going to see a pretty familiar version of him.

"I think to me, the most important thing about that last scene [in Season 2] is just [that it's] confirmation that Joe is still Joe in a way that's not going to be great for [him]," Gamble told the Hollywood Reporter last December. "It seems clear that he's falling into some version of that same pattern. I can't say that we know exactly what a Season 3 would be, but I can say things won't go well for Joe."

Beyond that, Season 3 will likely pick up with Joe and his pregnant girlfriend Love (Victoria Pedretti), who have moved out of L.A. and into an unnamed suburb. There's bound to be trouble in paradise — we just don't know to what extent. Joe seemed to have his eye on his mysterious new neighbor at the end of Season 2, but we don't even know if she'll play a significant role, or if that scene was just meant to establish that Joe would never, ever change. The only thing we do know is that she's not Joe's mom, as many fans speculated; Badgley shut down that theory while speaking to Bustle in January.

The first two seasons of the show were based on the YOU book series by Caroline Kepnes, but books three and four haven't been released yet, which means there aren't any hints to be gleaned from them. Kepnes did, however, offer up a few details while speaking to Rolling Stone in January. "Joe decides to live in a small community in the Pacific Northwest with a low crime rate," she said. "He volunteers in a local library. Joe thinks he can breathe in a small town because small town people are good people."

Granted, that doesn't mean the same thing will happen in YOU Season 3 (after all, Hidden Bodies ended with Joe in jail, and Love wasn't also a killer). But that doesn't mean his past crimes — not to mention Love's — won't come back to bite them. Ellie is on the hunt for whoever killed her sister, and Joe will need more than his faded baseball hat as a disguise this time around.