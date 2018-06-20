Everything Leaving & Coming To Netflix In July 2018, So You Can Get Your Summer Schedule All Set Up
It's that time again — out with the old, in with the new. On Wednesday, it was announced what's coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2018. And thanks to the streaming service's latest offerings, you can get your summer marathon schedule set up ASAP. So crank up that A/C, grab some lemonade, and get ready to get comfy on the couch.
OK, so let's get the bad news out of the way first: Some of your favorites are leaving Netflix next month. There's Rugrats Go Wild, which is a Rugrats and Wild Thornberry's crossover that will fuel all sorts of nostalgia. Or the Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray classic A Cinderella Story that's also saying goodbye. Oh, and Bring It On and all its sequels are also leaving the streaming service. But again, the silver lining here is that you should be able to sneak in one last marathon before they're gone for good.
Now, time for the good news. There are so many classics to fill that void. Jurassic Park, Happy Gilmore, and Scooby-Doo are all hitting Netflix on the very first day of July. And that's not even the best part — The Princess Diaries will also be coming to Netflix, so get ready to relive your fantasies of being a real-life princess, à la Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis.
Those are just some of the many titles joining the Netflix ranks, so check out the full list below.
What's Coming
July 1
- Blue Bloods: Season 8
- Bo Burnham: what.
- Chocolat
- Deceived
- Finding Neverland
- Get Smart
- Happy Gilmore
- Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
- Interview with the Vampire
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Madam Secretary: Season 4
- Menace II Society
- NCIS: Season 15
- Pandorum
- Penelope
- Queens of Comedy: Season 2
- Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
- Scooby-Doo
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Spanglish
- Stealth
- Swordfish
- The Boondock Saints
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Princess Diaries
- The Voices
- Traitor
- Troy
- Van Helsing
- We Own the Night
- We the Marines
- What We Started
July 2
- Dance Academy: The Comeback
- Good Witch: Season 4
- Romina
- The Sinner: Season 1
July 3
- The Comedy Lineup
July 5
- Blue Valentine
July 6
- Anne with an E: Season 2
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed
- First Team: Juventus: Part B
- Free Rein: Season 2
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2
- Sacred Games
- Samantha!
- Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course
- The Fosters: Season 5 (New Episodes)
- The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
- The Skin of the Wolf
- White Fang
July 7
- Scream 4
July 9
- Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1
July 10
- Drug Lords: Season 2
July 12
- Gone Baby Gone
July 13
- How It Ends
- Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now
- Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
- Sugar Rush
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants
July 15
- Bonusfamiljen: Season 2
- Going for Gold
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2
July 20
- Amazing Interiors
- Dark Tourist
- Deep Undercover: Collection 3
- Duck Duck Goose
- Father of the Year
- Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3
- Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4
- Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot
- Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After
- Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1
- Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2
July 22
- An Education
- Disney's Bolt
July 24
- The Warning
- Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial
July 27
- Cupcake & Dino - General Services
- Extinction
- Orange Is the New Black: Season 6
- Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome
- The Bleeding Edge
- The Worst Witch: Season 2
- Welcome to the Family
July 28
- Shameless: Season 8
- The Company Men
July 29
- Her
- Sofia the First: Season 4
July 30
- A Very Secret Service: Season 2
July 31
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3
What's Leaving
July 1
- Alive
- Along Came Polly
- An Honest Liar
- Beerfest
- Before Midnight
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring It On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cocktail
- Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Little Women
- Michael Clayton
- Midnight in Paris
- Mixed Signals
- More Than a Game
- Pandemic
- Piglet's Big Movie
- Rugrats Go Wild
- Scary Movie
- Scream 3
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- The Art of War
- Tropic Thunder
- V for Vendetta
July 2
- Breakfast at Tiffany's
July 8
- Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
- Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5
July 9
- Ratchet and Clank
- Serena
July 11
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
July 14
- Wild Hogs
July 15
- Convergence
- Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
- Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary
July 16
- Changeling
- Wanted
July 29
- The Den
July 30
- A Cinderella Story
- Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot
- Swing State
Now, who else is feeling ready for a major marathon?