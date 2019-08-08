Everything We Know About ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 To Tide You Over Until It Premieres

Euphoria Season 1 left most of its main characters with an open-ended story in the finale, with cliffhangers for Rue and Fezco. So it only makes sense that fans are trying to get their hands on everything we know about Euphoria Season 2. Considering the first season just ended on Aug. 4, it looks like it might be a while until anyone gets answers on what happens next, however there are a few tidbits that are known, and there's plenty to theorize about too.

On July 11, HBO announced that a Season 2 of Euphoria was definitely happening, to the happiness of fans and the cast. In a statement, HBO Programming's Executive Vice President Francesca Orsi said how much the show was respected by HBO. "Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya," she said, according to Entertainment Weekly. "We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series... We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit." With that positive look towards the next season, here's what's known so far.

When Does Euphoria Season 2 Premiere?

Eddy Chen/HBO

As stated above, the second season for Euphoria was announced in July. Since it seems to be a summer favorite, it makes sense that HBO would keep it there and would want to release Season 2 during the summer of 2020.

One year might not sound like enough time to create a whole season of a hit TV show, but the same production timeframe was used for the first season, so it's doable. Euphoria was picked up for a series order July 30, 2018 with the cast finalized the month before that. According to Heavy.com, the cast started filming in October of 2018 and wrapped in May of 2019. With that schedule, it is very possible for fans to get another season next year.

Which Euphoria Cast Members Are Returning?

Since none of the characters definitively died in the Season 1 finale, all main characters should be returning, like Jules (Hunter Schafer), Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira), Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), Chris McKay (Algee Smith), Gia Bennett (Storm Reid), and Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane). Unfortunately, the fates of Fezco (Angus Cloud) and Rue (Zendaya) were left a bit more unknown, but odds are, even if worst comes to worst, the actors will still be seen in some capacity. Jules did leave town, possibly putting her character in limbo in regards to being on the show, but she's been such a sensation that it seems unlikely that she won't return.

Will Sam Levinson Return For Season 2?

Sam Levinson — creator, writer, and one of the directors — writing the all of the first season, and even basing it off his own life experiences with substance use disorder, it's a safe bet to say he'd be back as well.

Will Zendaya Return To Euphoria?

Eddy Chen/HBO

Zendaya was very excited about Euphoria's renewal, and since she played the main character and was a huge draw for viewers, it would only make sense that she'd come back. The actor has a few movies on her slate, but she just finished filming on Dune, with only one other film going into production soon, according to her IMDb page, so her schedule should (hopefully) allow for her to come back to Euphoria.

That said, Season 1 ended with Rue in a very precarious position. In fact, there's a popular theory that suggests Rue died in the finale, in which case Zendaya would probably not return to the series. There are, however, other, more hopeful theories as well, some involving flashbacks and others involving relapse. And co-star Schafer, for one, doesn't think Rue is dead, as she told Entertainment Weekly after the finale. "Yeah, I’ve heard about it because it got pretty popular. I guess you could apply that perspective if you wanted to," she said. "But I don’t really see anything that confirms that." So, there's hope!

How soon will fans get answers in Season 2?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Reid not only teased her return to the series, she also promised that the season's major Rue cliffhanger would be resolved sooner rather than later. "We’ll get the final answer, I feel like, in the first couple episodes of Season 2," she said.

What Will Happen With Jules And Rue?

Eddy Chen/HBO

Viewers last saw Jules and Rue — "Rules," if you will — on a train platform, ready to run away to the city together. While Jules was very adamant things would be OK, Rue chose her family over their toxic relationship she and decided not to leave.

It's tough to say where the couple stands, but heading into the next season, Hunter Schafer told Entertainment Weekly that she'd want to see Jules grow in Season 2, hopefully overcoming issues that made her relationship with Rue so unhealthy. "I think she learns from experiencing things. And so to experience what she needs to, without being messy, that’s from the sort of loving parent/sister relationship I feel like I have with her," she said. "That’s what I want for her, although who knows how it will play out. I’m sure it will be more messy than I would hope for her."

Will Kat and Ethan date?

Kat and Ethan finally had a heart to heart at the end of the season, and she seemed to want to give him a chance. Who knows, Kat and Ethan could be Euphoria's next great love story in Season 2.

Will Cassie And McKay Get Back Together?

Eddy Chen/HBO

Again, a lot was left open-ended in the Season 1 finale, including the status of Cassie and McKay's relationship. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sydney Sweeney teased that Season 2 Casie would have a lot to work through following her abortion and breakup. "I think that she still has more of that to overcome. I don't think that that's completely gone away," she said. "So, she still has to work with that and figure that out, especially now that McKay's not in the picture and the abortion and not wanting it to get out. There's more pressures of what people think of her." She wouldn't say if McKay and Cassie were over for good, suggesting that this couple might not be apart for long.

Will Lexie And Rue Get Together?

As Season 1 came to a close, a lot of fans started shipping Lexie and Rue (aka LeRue). The two shared a kiss in Season 1, and seemed to be getting closer.

What will Maddy do with that DVD?

Eddy Chen/HBO

In the Season finale, it looked like Maddy might have stolen a sex tape of Nate's dad from his house. Could she leak it to the police? Or use it for blackmail? If it's the video of Cal with Jules, it could send Cal to jail and haunt Jules, making it one of the more crucial wildcards of Season 2.

This post will be updated as more information comes out.