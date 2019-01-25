A Friday report from the New York Times details Mark Zuckerberg's plans to integrate the messaging services of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp by the end of this year or by early 2020 at the latest. Each of the three Facebook-owned apps themselves will still operate independently, but users will be able to send messages across them. So, someone who uses WhatsApp could talk to someone using Facebook Messenger without being on the same app.

According to the New York Times, the messaging on all three apps will use end-to-end encryption, which is meant to increase privacy by making sure only those within the conversation are able to access it. Currently, only WhatsUp uses end-to-end encryption by default.

Facebook said in a statement to CNBC, "We're working on making more of our messaging products end-to-end encrypted and considering ways to make it easier to reach friends and family across networks. As you would expect, there is a lot of discussion and debate as we begin the long process of figuring out all the details of how this will work."

The New York Times reports that the merging of the services could help keep users of the apps within the Facebook world instead of using other services to message each other. For instance, if you use Facebook Messenger and your friend uses WhatsApp so you usually communicate with iMessage, this might lead you to chat over the merged Facebook and WhatsApp messaging platforms.

While the end-to-end encryption is meant to help with privacy, the NYT notes that "the changes may also raise questions of data privacy because of how user information may be shared between the services." The way that people sign up for the apps differs currently, with WhatsApp only requiring a phone number, for instance.

