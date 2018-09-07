Fan Reactions To Mac Miller’s Death Show The Rapper Will Be Missed Dearly

The world reportedly lost Mac Miller on Friday, Sept. 7. Shortly after the news of his untimely passing broke, fans reacted to Mac Miller's death on social media, noting his impact and mourning this tragic loss. The rapper will be missed greatly.

On Friday, TMZ reported Miller died at age 26. E! News and Variety also confirmed the news. (Bustle reached out to reps for Miller for comment, but did not receive an immediate response. Bustle also reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department.)

An LAPD spokesperson told E! News that officers "responded to a death investigation" near Miller's residence in the San Gabriel Valley on Friday, but did not confirm the deceased's identity. TMZ reported their law enforcement sources claimed Miller was found dead in his Studio City home on Friday around noon.

More to come...