Earlier today, TMZ reported that Luke Perry had died after suffering a massive stroke late last week. The 52-year-old actor first gained notoriety back in the '90s for playing brooding loner Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210, but these fan tweets about Luke Perry's death show that he had an impact that exceeded the teen soap.

Perry was admitted to a hospital in Burbank, Calif. on Feb. 27, and now it was reported that if the damage done to his brain proved too traumatic for him to recover. Perry's rep confirmed his death in a statement to Bustle that read:

"Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time."

As Archie Andrews' father on the CW's Riverdale, Perry's talent recently became apparent to a whole new generation. And fans of Riverdale and 90210 of all ages took to Twitter to mourn his loss.

More to come ...