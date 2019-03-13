The federal courts are updating their rules to meet the demands of the #MeToo era. On Tuesday, the Judicial Conference gave the go ahead to changes that would make it mandatory for judges to report abusive or harassing behavior in the workplace. The federal judiciary's #MeToo-inspired policy changes apply to all federal judges except Supreme Court justices, though they may choose to follow them.

The top judge introducing the changes to reporters was a familiar face, Obama's last Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, who remains the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

"We’ve tried to produce an array of ways in which people can raise concerns about misconduct in the hope that that will give us warning in time to do something about bad behavior," Garland told reporters Tuesday. "Obviously, the idea is to fix the problem."

Former law clerks had said that they were discouraged from making complaints about abusive judges due to the excuse of "confidentiality of judicial deliberations." Now not only will clerks have many avenues to make a complaint, but other judges will be required to report "reliable" information about misconduct. Garland called it "misconduct not to report misconduct."

The rules say, "A judge should neither engage in, nor tolerate, workplace conduct that is reasonably interpreted as harassment, abusive behavior, or retaliation for reporting such conduct." It then goes on to specifically mention "engaging in unwanted, offensive, or abusive sexual conduct, including sexual harassment or assault."

This doesn't mean judges will be dismissed left and right. "Very often a complainant also doesn’t want it to become public. They just want the problem fixed," Garland said. "There are informal ways in which that can be done."

And were there a serious allegation, they would still need to be impeached in Congress. Though that shouldn't be necessary in Garland's view. "It’s an independent branch of government, and we think we can police our own," Garland told reporters.

More to come...