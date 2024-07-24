Kylie Jenner Just Wore Her Nakedest Dress Ever

Kylie Jenner is the queen of daring looks, but her latest fashion moment is on a whole new level. The beauty mogul just hard launched her new skin tint blurring elixir collection for Kylie Cosmetics, which dropped on July 24. For the big announcement, Jenner shared new photos of her wearing the foundation, which she described as a “weightless, breathable formula that looks and feels like skin and lasts all day.”

And to further her point, she wore a naked dress that matched her skin exactly. It was the perfect styling choice to emphasize showing off and embracing your skin. That is, with a little help from Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie In The Nude (Dress)

Jenner’s nude mini dress was custom made by Lamarche - lab, a Paris-based brand known for making one of a kind intricate and unique pieces. Lamarche - lab’s signature designs (or “liquid” tops as the designer, Julie Lamarche refers to them), often highlight the wearer’s skin.

The transparent dress hugged Jenner’s body completely while showing off her sculpted figure. The fabric had a shiny and oily finish to it, which Jenner matched by moisturizing her own skin so that it shined with an equal luster. It was honestly hard to tell where the dress ended and Jenner’s skin began.

The campaign photos were taken by fashion photographer Carlijn Jacobs — who is also based in Paris. From the grade-A photographer and styling choices, you can tell that Jenner and her team were not playing around when it came to this new launch. And the pics certainly seem to be proof positive that Jenner’s new skin tint is worth the hype. In addition to the new product now being available to purchase online, Jenner also announced a New York pop up for one day only — July 24 — to celebrate the drop.

Kylie Cosmetics shared some BTS from the naked shoot to their Instagram account, where you can see Jenner posing with a nude flower and her new skin tint.

The beauty founder pulled her hair back in a tightly wrapped bun and wore minimal glow-y makeup to go with the rest of her skin-forward look. The whole thing was just so good — no notes.