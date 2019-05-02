Just when you thought Rihanna couldn't possibly add more joy to your life, she does. On May 2, Fenty Beauty's Pro Kiss'R Lip Scrub and Pro Kiss'R Lip Balm hit the brand's Instagram page, and now, you don't need to worry about your pout when you wear your matte Fenty Stunna Lip Paint.

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty has an entire range of lip products. Whether you're looking for the perfect red liquid lip (in which case you should try Stunna Lip Pain in Uncensored), an amazing, non-sticky lip gloss (hello, Gloss Bomb), or a matte lipstick (like the 24 amazing colors of Mattemoiselle), the singer turned beauty mogul has it all. Plus, she's got it all for basically all skin tones. Prior to May 2, though, Fenty Beauty didn't have any sort of lip care products despite the plethora of lippies. Now, that's changing.

According to the Fenty Beauty Instagram account, the brand is launching two products designed to get your lips as luscious as Rihanna's own. The new Pro Kiss'R Lip Balm is made from both shea and mango butters to help nourish your lips and keep them soft. Plus you can wear it under lipstick or on its own. Then, there's the Pro Kiss'R Lip Scrub. The exfoliating treatment actually comes in a stick form unlike most scrubs and features apricot seeds to help buff away dead skin.

If you've been looking for the perfect way to treat your lips after rocking potentially drying lipstick formulas during the day, Fenty Beauty just gave you the answer. According to the Instagram posts, the products are also coming so soon! Both the Pro Kiss'R Lip Scrub and Pro Kiss'r Lip Balm will launch at Sephora, Sephora online, the Fenty Beauty website, and Harvey Nichols in the UK on May 10.

The new lip nourishing products, though, are far from Fenty Beauty's only recent announcements. In fact, Rihanna and her brand have been having kind of a field day with their summer launches, and they all look so good. On May 1, just a day before announcing the new lip scrub and balm, the brand dropped the news that more bold, colorful Fenty Beauty products were coming fans' way.

First up, the brand posted about its new Vivid Eyeliner Trios. The sets of the three eyeliners in Baecae, Baeside, and Baewatch all feature bold hues from lime green to pastel pink, and like the new Pro Kiss'R items, the liners will launch on May 10 at the same retailers.

That's not all, though. On the same day, Fenty Beauty debuted a completely new lip formula as well. The new Fenty Poutsicle doesn't just have the cutest name ever. The satin finish lipsticks are also some of the brand's most vibrant, fun colors yet. Whether you want to rock neon pink or a gorgeous teal this summer, Fenty Beauty is about to launch it.

Maybe your lips need a little bit of TLC, and if so, that's okay. Rihanna and Fenty Beauty have you covered with the new Pro Kiss'R Lip Scrub and Pro Kiss'r Lip Balm. Plus, if you're looking for some banging new shades of eyeliner and lipstick for summer, the brand's covered that, too. Basically, Fenty Beauty has everything and its all because of Rihanna and her genius.