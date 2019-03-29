Just when you thought Fenty Beauty's Body Lava would be the most exciting launch of spring 2019, Rihanna had to come through with even more goods from her brand. Now, Fenty Beauty's SunStalkR Bronzers are dropping, and the singer, actor, and makeup mogul was so committed to this launch that the new product took a whopping two years to make. Don't say Rihanna never gave you anything.

On March 28, Rihanna and Fenty Beauty took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce the launch of the new SunStalkR Bronzers. In the posts, the brand revealed that Rihanna spent a full two years developing the shade range for the collection in order to perfect the hues for all different skin tones, particularly focuses on undertones. Her hard work culminated in eight shades of the new Fenty bronzer, and while the shade range is major, there are also other perks to the newest addition to the Fenty fam.

According to the brand's Instagram, the bronzer is a soft matte formula (like the Fenty foundation's finish) that's meant to bring warmth into the fairest and the deepest complexions. Plus, the shades are meant to work with multiple undertones, and it's transfer proof.

With the announcement, Rihanna may have just made herself the reigning queen of spring beauty launches.

If Rihanna can do no wrong in your eyes and you're already a fan of Fenty Beauty, get ready to go shopping. The eight, new Fenty bronzers launch April 5 at Sephora stores, Sephora online, the Fenty Beauty website, and Harvey Nichols in the UK. As for the price, there has been no word. However, given that the bronzer compacts seem similar in size to those of the brand's highlighters, the price is likely close to that price tag. Fans can likely expect to pay around $34 for the bronzer.

The announcement of the new Fenty bronzer may have come as a surprise to some fans. Only a few days ago, Rihanna and Fenty announced the return of one of last summer's most viral products, Body Lava.

On March 20, only nine days ago, Fenty Beauty announced the return of Body Lava, and it didn't just return in its two original shades of Who Needs Clothes and Brown Sugar. The brand added one of their most iconic highlighter shades, Trophy Wife, to the Body Lava lineup, and now, Fenty fans can basically bathe in liquid gold.

Now, with bronzers on the way, Fenty Beauty has essentially covered the market when it comes to your must-have summer products. However, you should never underestimate Rihanna and her brand. With two surprise drops like Body Lava and SunStalkR, there seems like there could be a chance for more to be on its way. While the brand has given no hints about anything more coming, it also gave nothing away before announcing Body Lava or its bronzers.

For now, Fenty fans will have to wait and see, but thankfully, until the brand's next product, you've got some bronzers to shop.