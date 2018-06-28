Fellow fans of a summertime gin and tonic, rejoice! We can now indulge in an alcoholic pink drink that isn’t just a glass of rosé. Fever-Tree, a producer of high-quality mixers, is releasing a new millennial pink tonic water that will add a splash of color to your otherwise clear boozy beverages. Huzzah! Pink sparkly drinks for everyone!

Starting in July, bars, restaurants, and retail stores all over the U.S. will be selling Fever-Tree’s new aromatic tonic water. Not only does it include the aforementioned light pink color, the tonic sources flavors from across the globe. According to a press release, “The gentle bitterness of angostura bark from South America is balanced by the sweet, spicy flavors of various ingredients, including vanilla from Madagascar, pimento berry from Jamaica, ginger from Cochin, and cardamom sourced from Guatemala.” Basically, if you like a drink with a little bit of spice and citrus, this new tonic will be extremely up your alley.

The color comes from the South American angostura bark extract, giving the tonic water is unique rosé-like hue. Fever-Tree recommends you add it to your classic gin and tonic, garnished with a little lemon zest, for a subtle spin on the drink. A pink gin and tonic! It is what your summer-y pink dreams are made of!

A “pink gin” is actually a quintessentially British drink, according to Fever-Tree. A British pink gin typical includes a few dashes of angostura bitters, a couple shots of gin, and is topped with tonic water. So, Fever-Tree’s new aromatic tonic water simplifies the steps to make a pink gin, incorporating angostura into the actual tonic water rather than adding it on your own.

“The product is inspired by a historic recipe Tim, our co-founder, discovered whilst researching early references of tonics,” Fever-Tree’s website states. “Angostura bark was used by Royal Navy surgeons as a fever remedy or ‘tonic’ in the early 19th century as a supplement to the long known anti-fever prescription of cinchona bark.” Just a fun little fact you can mull over and impress your friends with as you sip on your pink gin and tonic.

People who want to exclusively drink alcohol in the flavor pink have more than a few options. Rosé is, of course, the epitome of alcoholic pink drinks. However, you don’t just have to sip rosé from a glass and no longer do you need to limit yourself to wine in a red Solo cup. Eufloria’s canned rosé is 375ml of your millennial pink lifeblood in a can. Want something other than wine? Of course you do. Virtue’s rosé cider in a can is exactly what it sounds like (rosé plus cider in the portable can form). Angry Orchard also sells bottles of rosé hard cider, which is like sipping straight from the bottle but with slightly more class and self-control.

If you want to go absolutely buckwild with your millennial pink pairings, the world is your rose-colored oyster. What is wine without some cheese? And what is millennial pink wine without millennial pink cheese? Pink prosecco cheese is a thing you can buy with your human money. There’s also millennial pink alfredo made with rosé. Pink pasta! With rosé THAT IS IN IT! Pair that pasta with a millennial pink salad made with radicchio (AKA cabbage-looking type of lettuce).

Then, you can top off the your millennial pink feast with a millennial pink doughnut. Why limit yourself to merely pink frosting or pink sprinkles when you can have a whole entire pink doughnut?

Honestly, who among us couldn’t use a little pick-me-up in the form of an all-pink meal and who among us hasn’t looked at the color pink and thought, “Yes, I do want to eat that.” I’m not the only one who’s thought that right? Live your millennial pink truth, my friends.