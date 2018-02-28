With the rise of social media, food is no longer here simply to fuel us. If it's not photogenic enough to post online, you might as well not eat it at all. All kinds of food porn grace Instagram, and a new variety of produce is here to make your salad game strong. Everyone is falling in love with millennial pink salads made with radicchio — so Instagrammable, that I'm not sure anyone even cares what it tastes like.

There's a chance you've eaten radicchio without knowing it, because it looks strikingly familiar to what most of us call, well, lettuce. It's typically purple in color and kind of looks like cabbage, but with a slightly bitter taste, according to Dr. Mercola.

So what's the big effing deal with the radicchio taking over Instagram? I don't think we're obsessing over it because it's high in B vitamins. Rather, everyone's hooked because it's 10 times prettier than the chopped salad you're probably eating right now. Eat it raw. Cook with it. Chop it up or leave the leaves intact. Whatever you do, don’t forget to snap a pic before you take a bite, because this is one Kodak moment you won’t want to miss.

These photos are definitely refrigerator-worthy. Here's some radicchio totes ready for its close-up.

And here it is looking trendy AF.

Here's some millennial pink radicchio hanging out with its closest friends.

And here it is mocking me because it's prettier than any selfie I'll ever take.

While mother nature got it right with this ~fancy~ radicchio, there's a reason for it's pinkish hue; it doesn't exactly happen all on its own. According to Eater, the radicchio is grown for a specific amount of time, before ultimately being harvested in the fall. It's then replanted and grown in the dark. To prevent the sunlight from reaching the stem even more, the plant will sometimes be covered in sand. Aside from the more complicated growing method, making this type of radicchio even more special is its availability. While your boring, everyday, definitely not millennial pink radicchio is available all year long, other types (like this one) come around late winter or early spring.

It's mostly grown in Veneto in Italy — which explains its full name: radicchio del Veneto, or la rosa del Veneto — but now you can find it stateside in California and Pennsylvania, among others, says Eater.

While radicchio is nothing new, the colorful variety has slowly caught on over the months and years, creeping into the feeds of your social media pages and making the pink lettuce a hot commodity. Let’s be honest with ourselves: a salad is nothing to get excited over; but if it’s pink? That’s an entirely different conversation.

The millennial pink — or what some people are calling rosé pink — food trend is nothing new. McDonald's cherry blossom drink was cool and refreshing and impossibly stylish.

Millennial pink chocolate also hit the scene not too long ago.

Then KitKat hopped on the bandwagon, and we weren't mad about it.

Pink prosecco cheese happened and we weren't sure how to feel. Then we remembered that we love pink, prosecco, and cheese, and all was right in the universe again.

This doesn't even begin to scratch the surface of all the rosé-inspired treats — like rosé jelly and the infamous rosé-flavored gummy bears from Sugarfina.

If you thought millennial pink was confined to the kitchen, guess again. It's even taking over our haircare and beauty products.

It's the trend that won't die, but we're not complaining. If you're feeling a little #extra during lunchtime, grab a head of millennial pink radicchio and go crazy.