Game of Thrones fans might have been happy after the 2019 Emmy announcements on Tuesday, July 16, but there was another group of fans who were even more excited. Fleabag was nominated for 11 Emmys, and the internet could hardly contain its excitement. Seriously, there are a lot of people who are about to have Claire's asymmetrical haircut.

The Amazon series received 11 nominations total, including Outstanding Comedy Series, where it's up against Barry, The Good Place, last year's winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Russian Doll, Schitt’s Creek, and the final season of Veep. Fleabag creator, writer, and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series alongside Dead To Me's Christina Applegate, Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne, Schitt's Creek's Catherine O’Hara, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, who took home last year's prize.

In fact, all the women in Fleabag were nominated. Both Olivia Colman and Sian Clifford are up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, which means this is going to be one tough competition. Meanwhile, Fiona Shaw and Kristin Scott Thomas also received nominations for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

And fans were thrilled to celebrate these Emmy nominations, with many taking to Twitter to praise the show for telling honest female stories that aren't afraid to be messy. "That’s what happens when a woman creator puts together a company," writer Rachel Syme tweeted. "Everyone shines."

That ability to create women who are deliciously complicated is a testament to Waller-Bridge's skills as a writer, one who wants fans to know “women can make things up too! It’s not all our diaries!." On an episode of the new podcast, How to Fail with Elizabeth Day, Waller-Bridge said with Fleabag, "of course I’m drawing on really personal things and things that echo in real life, but I write about my biggest fears."

And those fears clearly connect with people who love this show that feels like it could be taken straight from someone's diary, even if it isn't Waller-Bridge's. It's why on this Emmy nomination announcement day so many fans made promises they might wish their Twitter followers won't make them keep. Like The Ringer's Alison Herman promising to "get Claire's haircut" if the show got a nomination.

Or, Vulture's Kathryn VanArendonk swearing she'll wear her "Fleabag jumpsuit to pick up my kid from day camp," if it was honored with a nomination. And just so it's clear, she will be wearing the black backless jumpsuit with a keyhole opening in front to an early afternoon pickup, which really shows her dedication.

That dedication was on full display after the show was honored with so many awards. Though, many were sad to see Hot Priest not get nominated and honestly, same. #JusticeForHotPriest

Fleabag wasn't the most nominated this year, that honor goes to Game Of Thrones, which received 32 nominations. Heck, it wasn't even the most nominated comedy, that would be Fleabag's fellow Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20 nominations. But, Fleabag has become the people's champ and seeing it nominated somehow feels like a win.

Of course, if Fleabag actually wins any awards when the Emmys air on September 22, fans might break the internet. Hopefully, it will be with photos of their new Claire-inspired haircut because photos or it didn't happen.