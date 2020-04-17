Florence + The Machine have taken somewhat of a hiatus following the release of fourth studio album High as Hope and subsequent world tour. However, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Florence + The Machine have announced a new single which aims to raise money for frontline NHS workers.

Speaking on Instagram, lead singer Florence Welch revealed new single "Light of Love" is a previously unreleased track, and was supposed to feature on 2018's High as Hope.

"'Light of Love' is an unreleased song from High as Hope, it never made it to the record, but I thought I would release it at midnight tonight, as a little token of my love," the singer explained. In the announcement, Welch goes on to discuss how the purpose of the song is to "raise awareness for the Intensive Care Society, which provides care and support for the incredible doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals on the front line of this crisis."

"I will be donating all of my income from this song to the Intensive Care Society. I love and miss you all so much. With you in spirit from South London lockdown," she concluded.

The Instagram message was posted alongside a short snippet of the new single, which features the lyrics "don’t go bounding into the dark, every one of us has a light of love."

As NME reports, the "You've Got the Love" singer previously urged followers to "come together in a different way" during social distancing, and asked followers to lend contributions to a collective poem.

In a request posted on Instagram, Welch asked "please write one line you would like to add to a 'Collective Poem' and I will try and piece it together....If you are feeling afraid, anxious or isolated I send you so much love."

The BRIT Award-winner later shared the results on Twitter, and pieced together the final poem in a short clip.