Forever 21 x Hershey Is The Sweet Treat Your Holiday Wardrobe Needs

If you thought you'd have your fill of candy post-Halloween, just wait. More chocolate is coming, but maybe not in the form you thought. The new Forever 21 x Hershey collection is coming but unlike all the discount Halloween candy you may have bought, this won't give you cavities.

The affordable clothing brand has teamed up with iconic candy company Hersey to create a collection of pieces inspired by the well-known food company's most popular treats. From Reese's to York Peppermint Patties, there's a little bit of sweetness whether you're a chocolate lover or can't get enough of that sour apple flavor of a green Jolly Rancher.

The collection features a variety of pieces including pullover hoodies, Fair Isle-inspired Hersey print pajamas, and onesies. However, the sweet-themed products don't end with clothing. There's also Kisses-shaped pillows and a hooded Reese's throw blanket that's also up for grabs.

If you do decide that you need just a bit more candy in your life between Halloween and the official start of the holiday season, prices range from just $12.99-$39.99. Sizes for the clothing begin at an XS and extend to an XL. The best part, though? All of the Forever 21 x Hershey's collection is available now on the Forever 21 website.

Courtesy of Forever21

Regarding the decision to team up with the clothing company, Hershey Senior Director Global Licensing Ernie Savo explains that the collection is all about embracing the holiday spirit via candy and fashion. "The Forever 21 x Hershey’s holiday collection is the perfect pairing of sweet and stylish for this holiday season," he says, "Bringing our iconic brands to life beyond the candy aisle and into the world of fashion through our collaboration with Forever 21 drives holiday spirit and connection with our fashion-forward, savvy consumers."

Forever 21 fans won't be shocked to see the Hershey collection (though, they'll likely be excited). The brand has teamed up with more than its fair share of popular food brands, crafting stylish pieces that embrace the nostalgia or pop culture power of food. From a Hot Cheetos collection to an iconic Taco Bell selection, Forever 21 is a go-to for those looking to embrace the foodie aspect of pop culture. Because yes, foodies can love Hot Cheetos and Taco Bell, thank you very much.

Sure, that stack of left-over Halloween candy may still be staring at you. Yes, it's not even Thanksgiving yet. But what better way to get in the holiday spirit than a pair of Santa hat and Hersey Kiss covered pajamas? According to Forever 21 x Hersey, there's not one.