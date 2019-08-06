What happens when you mix the tiny bag trend with fanny packs? You get baby bum bags that strap around your ankles or arms, creating a whole new accessory you didn't know you needed. Frankie Collective's tiny fanny packs are like tiny clutches for your ankles, making them a quirky but useful accessory.

Frankie Collective has been around for five years, and the brand creates street wear out of discarded clothing that is headed to the landfill. "Our designs center on salvaging vintage garments that would otherwise end up in a landfill, and all of our textile scraps are recycled and repurposed to eliminate textile waste," Frankie Collective's site reads. The brand carries everything from sportswear to salvaged designer fabrics (there are plenty of reworked Louis Vuitton and Supreme pieces,) and its micro-fanny pack trend takes advantage of that. Some of the tiny bags feature street wear-worthy logos, utilizing everything from Nike to Gucci branding.

The micro fanny packs take inspiration from the Barbie-sized designer bags created by the iconic designer Jacquemus. The micro bags are called Le Chiquito, and everyone from Kylie Jenner to Kim Kardashian has been spottedwearing the Tic Tac sized creations.

Frankie Collective took the Jacquemus It Bag and applied the same concept to bum bags.

"We designed it right after our leg bag," Frankie Collective told Teen Vogue. "Trying to discover unique ways to wear a bag besides the regular handheld. Our inspiration first came from trying to figure out the smallest, functional bag that we could make in order to utilize all of our damaged, authentic Louis Vuitton bags. These bags have broken zippers and straps and are otherwise destined for the landfill so we needed to find a solution. Lucky for us the micro bag trend seems to be huge in 2019."

The brand drew inspiration from Chanel's micro bag, which looked like an ankle monitor to the team. At first the mini fanny packs were just meant to be used on the arms, but Frankie Collective realized that the purses could just as easily been worn on the legs as well.

If you think the design is cute but are wondering when you would ever wear an ankle bracelet-like bag, Frankie Collective finds that it comes in handy in a bunch of situations.

"When we first designed it we didn't see enough function in it so we pushed it aside to work on other projects. It came back into our minds when we were at the pool and didn't want to carry a bag around," Frankie Collective told Teen Vogue. "It’s the perfect way to have your room key and a credit card close to you while still being hands-free. You can wear it on your arm or ankle, whichever way looks the best with your fit."

Because of that reason, these mini fanny packs are the perfect accessories for concerts and festivals. Just strap them to your arms or ankles, and you can carry everything from your money to your keys. The fanny pack trend is clearly not over, especially when clever brands like Frankie Collective are coming up with new ways to wear them.