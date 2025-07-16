If there’s one thing that the past few years have proved, style-wise, it’s that any aesthetic can be reimagined with a risqué twist. Take CEO-core, as an example. The office uniform, by virtue of being worn at the office, is about as unspicy as it gets. Still, style stars like Beyoncé and Jennifer Lawrence have effectively flouted dress codes, turning the corporate style NSFW. Meanwhile, the saccharine coquettecore, with its beribboned DNA, has also been given a racy facelift thanks to Julia Fox and Katy Perry.

Another aesthetic typically not associated with saucy elements is cottagecore. After all, the demure and innocent look hinges on dressing like you’re traipsing through a meadow in springtime. Elsa Hosk, however, just made the grandma-approved style so, so naked.

Elsa’s Exposed Bra Florals

On July 10, the supermodel’s ready-to-wear label, Helsa Studio, dropped its “Summer Love” collection, rife with dainty, romantic pieces lined with tiny floral embellishments, ribbons, and embroideries. Naturally, she put her entrepreneurial skills to work by modeling and styling the accompanying shoot. Unsurprisingly, the resulting photos had her signature spicy ethos all over them.

One maxi dress, for example, crafted in all-over lace, featured a ruffled collar that evoked Victorian times and poofy long sleeves. Though the dress screamed “demure,” she wore it with her nips freed and undies exposed.

Nakeder & Nakeder

Elsewhere in the shoot, she continued her exhibition of how she rocks today’s most daring trend. White overalls, with Swiss embroidery along the torso and lace trim details throughout, were worn sans top and bra.

When she did wear undergarments, she put them front and center. One matching ’fit, for instance, included a sleeveless top with a ruched eyelet trim neckline, with an adjustable satin sky-blue bow. She tucked the top into matching ribbon-style drawstring shorts that were so frilly, they looked like bloomers plucked straight from the lingerie drawer.

Even her take on florals was spicy. Hosk wore a striped white blazer with a delicate flower pattern left completely open to reveal her matching brassiere. She completed the bra-as-top look with matching pajama-esque trousers for a coordinated moment.

A spicy dresser through and through.