Frank's Redhot Released Massive Tubs Of Buffalo-Style Chicken Dip

Time to consciously uncouple with your slow cooker, because no attempt at chicken dip you ever shove into there is going to hold a candle to this. Iconic hot sauce Frank's Redhot makes buffalo-style chicken dip, and it comes in what I can only scientifically describe as a massive vat. It is, in fact, 28 ounces, which is a full pound of hot sauce, real chicken, and real cheese. My tortilla chips are already shaking at the majesty of being dipped into this and it has not yet even graced my line of sight.

According to Best Products, this $8.98 vat of dip is not only available at Sam's Club, but has been now for a couple of years. So perhaps you have already experienced its glory. If not, it comes with handy instructions on how to eat it, should you find yourself too overwhelmed to proceed: “Great hot or cold, this shareable dip packs enough punch to satisfy any hot sauce connoisseur, while not overwhelming those who prefer a milder taste." In other words, those with an iota of patience are free to heat it up in the microwave, while the rest of us will likely be ripping open the resealable container lid and going to town with a giant spoon.

She is beauty, she is grace — she is a full unrepentant pound of chicken and cheese in your face.

If you're looking for other ways to spice things up this holiday season, your journey doesn't have to end with this giant tub of bliss. If you're looking for a real adventure, Walmart is getting in on the spice game this year with a hot sauce gift set that comes with a whopping 30 mini bottles of hot sauces from all over the world. It retails for $19.98, making it the ideal gift for the hot sauce lover in your life, or the idea makeshift advent calendar to gift yourself (if you feel confident in your ability to get through an entire jar of "Dragon's Breath" hot sauce in a calendar day, that is).

And I would be remiss not to mention the Sriracha Gift Set that's also retailing at Walmart for $15 a pop, and comes complete with a giant sriracha bottle, chopsticks, a bowl, a spoon, and packs of ramen, all geared toward optimal sriracha consumption.

Essentially, if you're looking to get your spice on — be it through through the makeshift nachos you can microwave with Frank's Redhot Buffalo-style Chicken Dip, or taking a bunch of mini hot sauces to the face — there is something out there that will fit your specific fancy. Spice responsibly, y'all.