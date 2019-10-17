It is upon us once more. The Moment of Reckoning. The Era of Truth. That point in the year at which it becomes clear who among our numbers we truly know, and who we merely think we know. It is time — time to begin the arduous task… of holiday shopping. But hey, guess what? This Sriracha Ramen Noodle Gift Set at Walmart has you covered this season if you've got someone in your life who happens to adore the delightful condiment known colloquially as rooster sauce. It's perfect for anyone who loves hot sauce, of course — but it's especially perfect for those who are more into the chili sauce side of things than the jalapeno or habanero end of the spectrum. And the best part? It's under $15. Everybody wins!

Gift sets can kind of be hit or miss. At worst, they plunk a whole bunch of stuff that isn’t really your jam into your lap, leaving you to figure out whether you should attempt to use whatever’s in them or whether you should just re-gift the whole thing to someone who might appreciate it more. Sometimes, though, they’re absolutely spot-on — and in this day and age, an increasingly specific selection of gift sets makes it more and more likely that you’ll find something inside them that’s actually, y’know, useful to you. Hot sauce gift sets, for example, have become de rigueur — and this Sriracha and ramen-oriented set adds another terrific option to the list.

Courtesy of Walmart

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Walmart’s Sriracha Ramen Noodle Gift Set includes both Sriracha and ramen noodles. (A-plus job in the naming department, team.) Along with the bottle of rooster sauce and a few packages of instant ramen, though, are all of the tools you need to enjoy said bottle of rooster sauce and packages of instant ramen: An oversized mug featuring the Huy Fong Foods Sriracha logo (all the better for holding your soup, my dear); a ceramic spoon with an image of the Huy Fong rooster nestled in the bowl (all the better for drinking your broth, my dear); and, most spectacularly, a pair of green chopsticks held together with a little red rooster at the top (all the better for slurping your noodles with, my dear). And since it's under $15, you can also rest easy knowing that you won’t blow your entire holiday shopping budget on this one thing — whether you’re gifting it to your favorite hot sauce lover or to, uh, yourself (no shame in that).

The Sriracha Ramen Noodle Gift Set will be available at Walmart starting on Nov. 1 — but I’d act fast if I were you. Odds are it’ll go pretty quickly; by my experience, rooster sauce never lasts long before someone snatches it up. It’s just that good. Check it out at Walmart.