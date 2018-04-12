If you're a fan of the Kardashians, chances are you have a lot of opinions about what's going on in their universe this week. And now, a former member of the bubble is speaking out — even if he doesn't seem quite as angry as many of us are. French Montana has responded to Tristan Thompson seemingly cheating on Khloé Kardashian, and from what he had to say, it sounds like he's just trying to stay out of it.

Earlier this week, footage from the Daily Mail surfaced that seemed to show Thompson kissing a woman who wasn't Kardashian, and so far, neither of them have confirmed or denied anything. (Bustle reached out to Thompson and Kardashian for comment, but didn't receive a response.) But even though they're not talking (yet), Kardashian's ex Montana is weighing in with a very neutral response.

TMZ caught up with Montana outside of Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles and asked him what he thinks about the situation. His response? "Let me tell you something man, I just want everyone to be happy," he said, before adding that he "ducks" negativity while actually ducking to illustrate his point.

If you were hoping for a more impassioned statement, you may not love Montana's words, but it's probably for the best that he's keeping it low key. And to be fair, he was surrounded by people at the time, which could've had something to do with what he said.

With everything going on in Kardashian's personal life these days — her relationship with Thompson, her pregnancy, and now, these reports — it's not like her exes have been on the forefront of fans' minds much lately. But she and Montana were together for a while. They dated in 2013 and 2014, and their relationship was regularly featured on their social media accounts and on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, so it ended up being a pretty prominent relationship for her. In fact, her relationship with Montana was one of the few serious ones she had after her divorce from Lamar Odom, so when he was showing up on KUWTK all the time, it seemed like a pretty big deal.

But then again, that was four years ago; a lot has happened since then, and although there's no way to truly know if Kardashian and Montana have stayed in touch, it makes sense that he wouldn't have a lot to say about what's happening in her love life right now. And even if he does have an opinion on what's going on, it's better that he did take the high road and stay neutral.

Updates on the situation with Kardashian and Thompson seem to be coming in at a consistent pace, so hopefully, fans will have their curiosity satisfied soon enough. The more reports and details that emerge, the more heartbreaking the whole thing seems, especially when you consider that soon, a baby will be added into the mix. Relationships are hard without the couple existing in the spotlight; coping with a situation like this as the world watches and offers their commentary has to be near impossible.

Like Montana said, the ideal outcome is for "everyone to be happy," and if this situation ends up being what it looks like, that goes double for Kardashian, who will welcome her first child any day now. It's heartbreaking to think of what she might be going through right now, but she's got a lot of joy coming — some would say a bundle of joy, in fact. Kardashian deserves to be happy, so maybe Montana's statement will send some good vibes into the universe for her during what has to be a really difficult time.