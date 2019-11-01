'Friends' Thanksgiving Episodes Are Coming To Theaters This November

Friendsgiving is coming to a theater near you this November. In celebration of the show's 25th anniversary, eight Friends' Thanksgiving episodes will be shown in theaters across two days on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 25 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Fathom Events, which previously brought episodes to theaters in September, is behind the special Thanksgiving showings.

Over the course of 10 seasons, Friends served up a cornucopia of iconic Thanksgiving episodes. From the one where Chandler spends the holiday in a box to the one where Monica wears a turkey on her head, the show's Thanksgiving-themed outings are among its most famous. And for good reason; Ross, Rachel, and the rest of the gang helped popularize the idea of having a special Thanksgiving with your pals.

This year, fans of the series can celebrate their Friendsgiving on a grand scale by catching "The One Where Underdog Gets Away," "The One With The List," "The One With The Football," "The One With All The Thanksgivings," "The One Where Ross Got High," "The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs," "The One With Rachel’s Other Sister," and "The One With The Late Thanksgiving" all remastered in 4K just in time for their big screen debut. Tickets for the two-day theatrical event go on sale November 1, and if the Thanksgiving showings go over as well as the September ones did, tickets could go fast.

Fathom Events/Warner Bros. TV

Fathom Events reported that the three-night Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary celebration grossed an estimated $2.9M and attracted more than 230,000 fans to theaters nationwide. "Fans showed up in full force for our initial Friends screenings, so we know there is demand for more," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt per the official press release. "We're excited to put eight classic episodes on the big screen for fans to celebrate with their friends, just in time for Thanksgiving."

Warner Bros. TV has been going all out for Friends' 25th anniversary this year. In addition to two separate theatrical events, there's also a Friends pop-up coming to Boston in November, the Central Perk couch has been touring the world, and Pottery Barn released a collection inspired by the show. Ross, Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Monica, and Phoebe haven't been on NBC since the series finale in 2004, but the bevvy of Friends celebrations in 2019 have proven that the Central Perk gang is still beloved by fans.