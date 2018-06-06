One of the great joys of adulthood is having the freedom to be a kid every now and again — which perhaps explains the popularity of frozen boozy treats during the warmer months. This year, “frosecco” — frozen prosecco served as a slushy — is set to be the big hit of the summer, possibly even dethroning 2017’s big frosé trend. And you know what? I’m fine with that. I do like sparkling wine; there’s a special sort of joy to be had from enjoying a slushy on a hot summer’s day; and when you put the two things together, what you’ve got is a literal recipe for success.

Also, frosecco is really, really pretty-looking. And who doesn’t love an aesthetically pleasing cocktail?

Frosecco is currently making the internet rounds due to its presence on the menu at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge’s Rooftop Garden and Bar. The result of a collaboration between the hotel and Tuscan winery Ruffino Wine, the $15 frozen cocktail is available in a few different forms, according to Delish: First, there’s Frosecco Fiore, which includes flavors of elderflower, citrus, and lavender; then, there’s Frosecco Fruta, which brings in blackberries and peaches to the mix. (Both recipes are available here, although note that they require a frozen drink machine as written; I would imagine that freezing prosecco in an ice cube tray and throwing everything in a blender would get the job done if you don’t, y’know, have a frozen drink machine just hanging out in your home.) Delish also reports that 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge claims to be the first to make frosecco.

However, despite that claim, it's worth noting that folks have been freezing and blending up sparkling wine into icy, boozy treats for quite some time. In the spring of 2017, for example, a bar called Patterns in Brighton, UK put frosecco on the menu; according to the Independent, they were available at the time either straight-up, or in one of two other varieties: The Aperol Spritz Slushie and the Mojito Royal Slushie. (I’ll admit I’m not totally sure how the prosecco fits into that last one, as there, uh, generally isn’t prosecco in mojitos, but oh well. Maybe the prosecco is subbed in for the club soda.) A venue in Scottsdale, Ariz. also had a drink on the menu they called frosecco in 2016; it consisted of a scoop of raspberry sherbet topped off with prosecco. Heck, just head on over to the #frosecco tag on Instagram and you’ll see photo after beautiful photo of frozen drinks made with sparkling wine on display stretching back long before 2018.

What’s more, plenty of frozen prosecco cocktail recipes originally published over the past several years are also readily available on the internet. Like peaches? Check out this one for frozen peach bellinis from 2015. More into strawberries? Here’s one for strawberry prosecco slushies from 2015. For the citrus fans in the house, try this one for frozen orange prosecco from 2017.

I’d also be willing to bet that frosecco owes its existence at least in part to the sgroppino, a digestive that originated in Venice, Italy in the 16th century (frozen booze certainly isn’t a new idea). According to the Palladian Traveler, sgroppino — or simply sgropin, in the Venetian dialect — was originally served as a palate cleanser between the first and second courses during dinners held at aristocratic homes, as well as after meals to aid in digestion. The prosecco itself isn’t frozen in a sgroppino; however, the drink is traditionally made with lemon sorbetto, vodka, and sparkling wine, with modern add-ins including differently flavored sorbetto (think grapefruit, strawberry, or mandarin) and limoncello. Blend it all up together, and, well… the similarities between the sgroppino and frosecco are hard to miss.

Regardless as to who gets the credit for “inventing” the treat, though, we’ll likely be seeing a lot of frosecco’s bubbly face this summer. And hey, if you’re not really a slushy fan, you can still enjoy frozen sparkling wine in a slightly more solid form: Boozy popsicles are always a viable option, whether you make them yourself or buy them from the store.

What’s more, you don’t even have to choose between frosecco and frosé; why not have both? After all, sparkling rosé is, in fact, a thing — so if you’re mixing up your own frosecco, do it with some of that and you’ve got all your bases covered. Admittedly, I’m not really sure what one would call it — frosécco, maybe? With the accent being of the utmost importance? — but maybe it doesn’t matter. All that really matters is that it’s delicious, right? Right.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I have some big plans for my blender in the near future.