How do you improve anything and everything? Cover in it chocolate fudge. Seriously, it works for pretty much everything you can think of — your hair, your relationship, your looming and crushing student loan debt, there's nothing that a little chocolate fudge can't fix. But it's probably most effective at upgrading your favorite cookies, which is exactly what Nabisco has done. That's right, Fudge Covered Nutter Butters have finally arrived, along with Fudge Covered Oreos, to take your snacking to the next level.

Nutter Butters have long been a purist a cookie, even toting itself as "The Peanut Butter Lovers' Cookie" for those who want an unadulterated peanut butter experience. And there's a place and a time for that. As someone who is regularly found with nothing but a heaping spoon of peanut butter and a dream, I'm as enthusiastic about peanut butter cookies as anyone. But sometimes, you want to spice things up a little — and that's when Fudge Covered Nutter Butters can really work their magic. In fact, I would go as far as to say that the Nutter Butter is more of a fit for a fudge covering than an Oreo is, as chocolate and peanut butter is a longstanding flavor combination of goodness and joy, but to each their own. If you want to buy a whole back of Fudge Covered Oreos and eat them on the walk home, I will support you.

So far, there have only been limited sightings of this new and exciting addition to the snack scene. They were spotted by candyhunting on Instagram and they've also made a debut on the Target website. How much will Fudge Dipped Nutter Butters set you back? Well, Target seems to be listing them at a very reasonable $2.99, so we can only hope that other retailers will be as thoughtful and make these hybrids available to the masses.

Of course, there's a lot more excitement coming in the cookie department, with rumors of Easter Egg Oreos complete with purple filling hitting the shelves and confirmed sightings of Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Oreos already out there to treat you to a mouthful of goodness. If you're looking for something even more Millennial, the recently-spotted Pokémon sugar cookie dough is ready to delight and dare you to catch them all. Of course, if you're a real Oreo die-hard then Sonic's deep fried Oreos have taken one of the most indulgent treats from fairs and carnivals and made them way too readily available to someone with my lack of self-control. Oreos a cruel mistress indeed.

As if you needed another reason to visit Target, you may want to head there this weekend to get your hands on some Fudge Covered Nutter Butters and Fudge Covered Oreos, though they may roll out to other retailers soon enough. Take this moment before the total chaos of Valentine's Day and Easter candy truly begins and try some delicious treats with no holiday affiliation whatsoever. You've got a lot of red, pink, and pastel in your future, but January is the month for fudge and cookies in all their glory. So go for it.