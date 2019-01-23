It is a pretty well known cliche that Americans like fried food. Granted, that stereotype grew from fact. If you've been to a state fair—particularly one in the midwest— you'll see if you can dream it you can fry it. While some fried concoctions are, uh, questionable to say the least, plenty of others will wow your tastebuds. A primary example of this is the fried Oreo. Only eaten your Oreos at room temperature? Prepare to take you tastebuds on an adventure with the help of SONIC's forthcoming new Fried Oreo A La Mode.

In a press release sent to Bustle, SONIC revealed its newest show-stopping sweet that will be arriving on menus next week on Jan. 29. The Oreo A La Mode is made with Oreo cookies, "perfectly battered and fried to create a delectably crunchy and dippable treat served with SONIC’s famous Real Ice Cream." A fried Oreo, admittedly, sounds a bit scary if your a traditionalist. But, picture this: the sweet, creamy, chocolatey Oreo you know and love. But, it is warmed, so the exterior cookies melt in your mouth and the creme is extra gooey. Not to mention, the batter-fried outside binds to the cookies like a soft, crunchy cloud.

Basically, and I stand firm in this belief welcoming any backlash: Oreos are better when they are fried. Not to mention, EVERYTHING is better when served with vanilla ice cream.

But, SONIC's revamped dessert menu doesn't end with the addition of Oreos. The Oklahoma City-based drive-in chain is also adding another treat inspired by a longtime favorite to its legendary lineup. A collaboration with Cinnabon, the Cinnabon Cinnasnacks A La Mode feature "warm, buttery pastries filled with melt-in-your-mouth cinnamon roll filling served with SONIC’s Real Ice Cream." The super-sized treat that may have been once reserved for mall and airport visits is now available for versatile snacking in a much more manageable portion size. There's ice cream included with this dish, too, of course.

Aside from being one of the few remaining drive-in restaurants in the country, SONIC is often known for its burgers and tater tots. This is a fair assessment; the tots are solid. In fact, just last month SONIC announced the addition of four breakfast bowls loaded with tots to its menu. Available in four varieties — the Crispy Bacon Breakfast Bowl, the Crispy Bacon and Tots Breakfast Bowl, The Savory Sausage Breakfast Bowl, and the Savory Sausage and Tots Breakfast Bowl — are a reflection of the creativity possessed by the chefs at the chain.

But, true SONIC fans know the best section of the menu is devoted to sweet treats. Perhaps the most well-known of all of SONIC's sweets is the slush, of which there are more flavors than you could dream. Though, last year, the chain also decided to stir things up by releasing a pickle-flavored slush. It was received warmly (no pun intended). The primary takeaway from this is SONIC is perhaps the most daring fast food chain out there, but they know what they're doing. The most recent example of this is the Fried Oreos A La Mode. Find them, and the Cinnabon Cinnasnacks A La Mode for $2.99 beginning next week at participating SONIC locations.