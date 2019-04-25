Following the latest episode of Game of Thrones, the Union-Wade family has thoughts about one of the show's biggest moments. Well, more specifically, the newest member of the Union-Wade family has her very own reaction to all of the show's wildness. Gabrielle Union's photo of her daughter Kaavia "reacting" to Game of Thrones will have every fan of the HBO series saying, "Same."

The most recent episode of GoT, which aired on April 21, featured a couple of very interesting moments featuring two of the show's couples: Jon (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), and Arya (Maisie Williams) and Gendry (Joe Dempsie). Despite a major conversation between Jon and Daenerys, most of the fans were focused on a sex scene between Arya and Gendry, which garnered mixed reactions from viewers everywhere. But, leave it to baby Kaavia, who was located in a "State of Complete Disbelief," to set everyone's priorities straight about the episode.

While some expressed that they felt awkward about watching the adult scene, since they've watched the character of Arya grow up on the series, Kaavia's IG account. explained that the moment wasn't awkward at all especially in comparison to the many, many intense GoT moments over the years. The caption read:

"Soooo you're telling me Jon Snow was hookin up with his Auntie Daenerys and yall worried about adult Arya Stark enjoying her life? Yall got your priorities mixed up #shadybaby"

Points were definitely made there.

Kaavia doesn't just have thoughts on everyone's favorite fantasy epic. Based on her Instagram page, which was set up in November 2018 around the time when Union and Dwyane Wade announced that they welcomed their daughter via surrogate, the tot's a pro at giving some amazing reaction faces.

In mid-April, Union and Wade's daughter reacted to a (faux) barbecue debacle in her own adorable way:

"I saw the whole thing! That woman did not put nary a seasoning on that chicken. She actually said with a straight face that it had natural juices and that was enough. I reported her, she's right there. Shirley is the one blocking her car in."

Basically, everything about the post, from the caption to Kaavia's bear towel get-up, is next-level cuteness.

It's pretty wild how every photo and reaction from baby Kaavia is somehow more adorable than the next. In February, one of the youngster's Instagram posts brought new meaning to the word "sweet," not only because of her love of pies, but also because of how cute the post is. The caption for the photo detailed how much Kaavia loves of "all kinds of pie," from blueberry to peach:

"Oh I love pie! Key Lime. Boston Cream. Peach pie. Banana Cream. Apple. Cherry. Blueberry. All kinds of pie. Those are just facts. #happyshadybaby"

As you can see, Wade and Union's (or, should I say, Kaavia's) captions for all of the cute photos are always on point. From her Game of Thrones reactions to her opinions on the merits of pie, it's safe to say that baby Kaavia is not only totally adorable, but she's a total Instagram star, as well.