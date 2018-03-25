Two of your favorite superheroes have a score to settle, but for once, it looks like the battle is not at the box office. Gal Gadot teased Ryan Reynolds about a Wonder Woman move Deadpool 2, and the pair's exchange about the coincidence on Twitter is priceless.

The Deadpool 2 trailer made its debut on Thursday, March 22, and it seems that Gadot couldn't help but notice a small similarity between the new sequel and Wonder Woman's famous move. The 32-year-old actor posted a screengrab of the superhero — played by Reynolds, of course — crossing his arms in an "X" while announcing in the middle of the trailer that the team of superheroes he summoned to help him on a new mission will go by the name of X-Force. She jokingly captioned it, "Dude stole my look," and shared the photo to Twitter.

For anyone who still hasn't seen Wonder Woman, the pose that Gadot is referring to in her tweet is a signature one that the Amazon warrior uses to activate the power of her wrist armor. Since Deadpool is a Marvel character andWonder Woman is from DC Comics, it's possible that the pose was thrown into the film as a way for Deadpool to subtly reference the other famous superhero. Either way that didn't make the playful exchange between the two actors any less funny.

After Gadot pointed out the similarity, Reynolds was quick to fire back with a cheeky response of his own. "Imitation is the sincerest form of larceny," he tweeted.

But while we're on the subject, it probably isn't a bad time to bring up the fact that this pose seems to be a pretty common one among superheroes. Really, anyone can cross their arms over their chest to form an X. It goes without saying that fans were quick to point that out to the actors.

The pose is also a signature of the Black Panther...

...and Wolverine from the X-Men.

And, as one user ingeniously pointed out, maybe the four of them should just stop messing around on Twitter, and come together, do the move, and become the real X-Force.

This isn't the first time that Ryan Reynolds or Gal Gadot have teased each other about their respective films. Around the time when Wonder Woman was breaking box office records last summer, Reynolds took to Instagram to congratulate the film's cast and crew on its success while throwing in a small, lighthearted jab.

"The Merc May Be Filthier, but Her B.O. is Stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman #BoxOfficeBoss," he captioned a photo Deadpool's hands forming a heart around a necklace with the Wonder Woman logo.

The first Deadpool film made its theatrical debut in 2016. The sequel is set to hit theaters this spring, and it'll see the wise-cracking superhero teaming up a group of other super-powered mutants — like Domino (Zazie Beetz), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), and Bedlam (Terry Crews) — to save a teenage boy (Julian Dennison) from Cable, a villain from the future who plans on coming to kill him. The trailer for the new film was just released last week, and it looks like it's set to be an action-packed wild and hilarious ride.

While a big-screen crossover between Deadpool and Wonder Woman is unlikely, this exchange is a small glimpse into what a film starring both characters might be like. If it'll be anywhere near as comical as this fun Twitter exchange, then someone might just have to start a petition for this to happen as soon as possible. In the meantime, Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18.