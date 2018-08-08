While everyone is gearing up to see Gal Gadot kick butt in Wonder Woman 1984, the DC Universe star is already sinking her teeth into another meaty role. According to Variety, Gal Gadot's new TV series is reportedly about Heddy Lemarr, a real-life hero, and the details will make you excited to see the star in action. (Bustle reached out to Showtime and Gadot's rep for comment, but did not immediately hear back.)

Variety reported that Gadot will both executive produce and star in the limited series about the legendary actor and inventor. The series doesn't have a network to call home as of yet, but once catching a whiff of just how groundbreaking Lamarr's technological contributions were to World War II, and after, helped to to shape the technological-scape of modern day society, there's no doubt that someone, somewhere, won't want to be responsible for sharing her story with the masses.

Variety reported, however, that Gadot will be collaborating with Showtime's The Affair creator and showrunner Sarah Treem (who is slated to write and executive produce), as well as The Handmaid's Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield to bring this particular project to life. And seeing how successful The Affair was for the network — with it gaining a strong following over five long seasons — Showtime just may see it fit to adopt another project from the mind of of its creator.

As aforementioned, Lamarr is most famed for her performances in mid-1900's classic films, such as Ecstasy and Samson and Delilah, but she's also celebrated for being a prominent inventor. The Austria native became a United States citizen in the 1950s, and with her patrism in tow, collaborated with American composer George Anthiel to invent a concept called "frequency hopping," which would help prevent enemy forces from blocking the signals of their radio-controlled torpedoes.

YouTube

According to Nov. 2017's Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story, which also told of Lamarr's legacy, the entertainer was no stranger to the inventing space. In fact, the feature depicted how Lamarr would come home after a long day of filming and fill up numerous notebooks with ideas of products that she wished to create. For her frequency hopping invention, however, Lamarr's idea of interfering with a torpedo's path after launching, didn't only affect the outcome of World War II, but ultimately layed the groundwork for modern-day technologies like WiFi and Bluetooth. And it's only fitting that Gadot use her super hero chops to bring Lamarr's story to the forefront, once more.

Speaking of Gadot, the actor's upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984 looks like it's going to be an adventure for fans, and full of surprises. Patty Jenkins will return to direct the upcoming sequel, and it's been announced that actor and Saturday Night Live alum Kristen Wiig will be sharing the screen with Gadot as villain Cheetah. Also bringing a sneak-peek element to fans, Jenkins shared a photo of Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984 on Twitter — after seemingly not surviving the blast in the prior film.

Fans have some theories as to why Trevor is present in the sequel, however (like wormholes and time-traveling being an essential part of the plot), so whether or not the general is alive is still up in the air. And with Chris Pine keeping his character's status under wraps, it doesn't look like a definite answer will be shared before the film hits theaters.

As for Gadot's Hedy Lamarr TV series, not having a home network hints that fans won't be able to feast their eyes on its greatness any time soon. But, just knowing that another story about a fierce hero is on its way is satisfying enough.