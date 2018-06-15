These Steve Trevor Theories For 'Wonder Woman 1984' Are All TOTALLY Possible

From the moment fans saw that teaser photo of Steve Trevor inWonder Woman 2, they had a lot of questions and rightfully so. The most pressing of which was, how is Chris Pine's Steve still alive in the Wonder Woman sequel? After all, the first photos from the film, directed by Patty Jenkins, are reportedly from scenes set in 1984, nearly 60 years after his supposed death in the first movie. But, leave it to Twitter to come up with a ton of wild Steve Trevor theories that explain why he's still alive. Some of them actually seem pretty plausible, while others will have you thinking way too much about Steve Trevor's new wardrobe — all are possible.

On Wednesday, June 13, Jenkins tweeted out a photo of Steve in a very '80s-by-way-of-Top Gun tracksuit with a special message to the character: "Welcome to Wonder Woman 1984, Steve Trevor!" The tweet not only announced the official title of the movie, out Nov. 1, 2019, but also showed that this movie is going to be totally '80s. Just look at what everyone in the photo is wearing, and the decade becomes evident. Also, is that a mall Steve seems to be walking through? Totally rad.

What is also pretty rad is the return of Steve Trevor, since everyone else, including Wonder Woman herself Diana Prince, thought he was dead after being shot down in Wonder Woman. But, no, somehow he's back and people everywhere are trying to figure out how that's possible. With only one snapshot to go on, fans have had to become real investigators to come up with some of their own theories. And they're definitely worth paying attention to.

1. He's a projection

According to @rustypolished, Steve is just a "projection of Diana's imagination" and that lewk he's sporting is courtesy of Wonder Woman's mind. It's possible she's still pining for her lost love, and imagining seeing him alive and well. This theory holds up, especially being that she turned down Batman in Justice League because she was still hung up on Steve.

2. He's pulling a Patrick Swayze

In what could be the most inventive theory yet, @rustypolished came up with another possible explanation for Steve's appearance in Wonder Woman 1984: that he's actually a ghost. According to this theory, the sequel will be a "superhero remake of the classic film Ghost." Honestly, that kind of sounds amazing. Cheesy, but amazing.

3. He took advantage of Themyscira's many wonders

Twitter user @headgeek666 thinks that Steve "bathed in magic water on Themyscira," which "probably keeps him from aging." This is a reference to the scene from Wonder Woman in which Steve takes a bath in Themyscira, and while that explains why he looks so youthful, the user also came up with a theory as to how he survived that explosion explaining that Steve "dove out of plane" and ended up with amnesia so he doesn't realize how old he is.

4. He's not himself, literally

A theory from Screen Rant proposes that Chris Pine isn't playing the real Steve Trevor — the one audiences met in Wonder Woman —but one of his descendants, possibly his grandson. There is a debate about whether Steve had any kind of family before he died, but Pine believes that Steve did. And there's precedent. As SyFy pointed out, in the Wonder Woman TV show, Linda Carter's Wonder Woman ends up in the future, introducing Steve Trevor's son, Steve, Jr, it's possible Steve's son or grandson could appear in this movie.

5. He knows Captain America's secret

While Wonder Woman may be part of the DC universe, Twitter user @NeiliusPrime thinks he might have gotten some help from Marvel. "Does he have the super soldier serum from Marvel or something?" they asked. It's a good question, since that Super-Soldier Serum is exactly what has kept Captain America alive for nearly 90 years.

6. He Was Frozen

Mashable also explored the theory that Steve's return might be like that other Steve (Rogers), that he may have been literally frozen and is only coming out of that cold sleep now for this movie.

7. He's a clone

Another theory is that this Steve Trevor is a clone, and may not be a good one. Looking at Greek mythology, there's a possibility this version of Steve was sent to Earth by Diana's father Zeus to punish her. In Greek mythology, Zeus has been known to use trickery against his enemies. He's taken on other forms and made clones of other beings for his own sick pleasure. But taking on the form of your estranged daughter's love is pretty cold, wouldn't you say?

8. He's Come Back From The Dead

Resurrecting characters from the dead is something movies do all the time. In fact, in the early '80s, a Steve Trevor from an alternate universe was introduced, who eventually merged with the original Steve, who had died, essentially bringing him back from the dead. Basically, it happened before, it could certainly happen again.

9. His fanny pack isn't just an accessory

The fanny pack could be way more than an '80s fashion choice. According to @alicialues, Steve's fanny pack "contains the secret of how Steve Trevor is still alive." It might sound funny, but could totally be plausible, since there have been several photos from the Wonder Woman 1984 set that show Chris Pine in that fanny pack. Let's agree that if the fanny pack is what's keeping Steve alive, we never want him to take it off.

Since Wonder Woman won't be out for another year, fans have some time to come up with their own theories as to why Steve Trevor is still with us. It also gives everyone time to contemplate his fanny pack, which may or may not be hiding Wonder Woman secrets.