Some actors have to adapt a lot for the sake of a role. There's all those extreme weight changes throughout Christian Bale's career, that time Jared Leto was out on the streets for Requiem For A Dream, and let's not forget that organ shifting corset Emma Stone had to wear for The Favourite. This might be the worst yet, though. You'd think that the cast of Game of Thrones would be in for a gnarly time, but not like this. Sansa Stark aka Sophie Turner was banned from washing her hair for years on GoT.

Turner may have some lovely, glossy red locks irl, but the showrunners of GoT were reportedly hellbent on keeping her character's mane greased up. Turner's a natural blonde, according to InStyle, and while she reportedly not only had to keep dyeing her hair a fiery auburn over her years playing Stark, "Towards season 5 they started asking me to not wash my hair and it was really disgusting," Turner told InStyle on Weds, Jan. 16.

"For the first few seasons I was allowed to wash my hair because I was an aristocratic young girl," she said, but watch out for those later seasons — if her hair's looking a little greasy to you, now you know why.

For filming nowadays she's permitted a wig so that she can wash her locks as much as she likes, according to her interview. "But yes," she says, "for a couple of years I was living with pretty greasy hair." Never mind how uncomfortable that alone would feel, Turner also revealed: "we would have the snow machines going so we would have little snow paper particles that would get stuck in the grease. It was disgusting."

While you'd think Emilia Clarke's character, Daenerys Targaryen, would have the most hair upkeep — just look at those long, blonde locks — Turner revealed that her wig required more maintenance than Clarke's on the upcoming series. Clarke typically needed to wear "a bald cap, a wig," as well as "intricate design on the wig," but Turner's wig took even longer this time around, because Clarke "dyed her hair blonde." So, consider mine snatched.

While off the show, Turner keeps her hair in extremely lovely shape with a platinum blonde do, the Stark actress confessed to InStyle that she's not even the most hair obsessed out of the GoT cast. That top spot belongs to none other than Kit Harington aka Jon Snow, according to Turner. "He probably takes the most care of his hair out of like everyone on the show I know," she told InStyle.

She outed Harrington's haircare routine further, adding that, "He’s obsessed. Before red carpets you would always see him scrunching the ends of his curls to make sure they’re perfect. We all take the p*** out on him for that." I wonder what he thought of having to keep his hair greasy for the show, then? At least the cast must have saved a fortune on hair products. Still, this is making me want to shower.