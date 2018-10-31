Move over Jon Snow, there's a new guy in Westeros who's bound to get Game of Thrones fans excited. After finding its George R.R. Martin approved title, The Longest Night, the Game Of Thrones prequel found its leading man in Josh Whitehouse. According to Deadline, Whitehouse will star alongside star alongside Naomi Watts in the Game of Thrones prequel. No surprise, Whitehouse's GoT prequel character is also a mystery to fans, even if the British actor who plays him won't be for much longer.

After George R.R. Martin confirmed the prequel's title and Watts' casting on his blog on Tuesday, he teased that more casting news would be coming. And it did, just hours later it was announced Whitehouse was cast as The Long Night's lead. At the time of publication, neither HBO or Martin had confirmed the news.

Whitehouse is best known for his role on the PBS Masterpiece series Poldark, which focuses on a soldier who returns home to England after the Revolutionary War. Whitehouse played Lieutenant Hugh Armitage in Seasons 3 and 4 of the British historical series. According to Whitehouse's IMDb, he will next appear in a musical remake of the 1983 movie Valley Girl, reprising the role of Randy, which was originally played by Nicolas Cage.

As for when fans will see Whitehouse in Westeros, that likely won't be until 2020. As of now, there aren't many details about who Whitehouse will be playing on the series, but that hasn't stopped fans from making guesses. "Josh Whitehouse—freshly cast in the #GameOfThrones prequel—is almost *certainly* a Stark/Northerner," Vanity Fair senior writer Joanna Robinson tweeted, before adding that she'd like to see Whitehouse sing on the show as well. And after watching this video, others might be hoping he will, too.

While no description has been given for Whitehouse's character, Watts is reportedly playing "a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret" that already has some wondering whether she has connections to the early Targaryens or Lannisters.

