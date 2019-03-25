Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen may get a lot of fan attention on Game of Thrones, but Season 8 may find them sharing the spotlight with another dynamic duo in the form of the Stark sisters. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Maisie Williams revealed that her character Arya will team up with Sansa on Game of Thrones in a way we've never seen before and the results should prove to be pretty refreshing — and could very well give the Mother of Dragons and the King in the North a run for their money.

"It's not often you see a character siding with Sansa who's not manipulating her," Williams explained to EW. "Last season it was really tough for Sansa because Jon was thinking with his penis and it kind of made Sansa look bitter. This season you see Arya teaming with Sansa and sometimes calling out Jon."

As diehard fans know, Arya and Jon haven't seen or spoken to one another since all the way back in Season 1 when Jon went off to join the Night's Watch and gave Arya her sword, Needle. Their reunion is one of the most anticipated moments in Season 8 (you know, aside from the epic battle that will take place at Winterfell against the Night King), so it's interesting to hear that the two characters may end up butting heads in some ways.

Jon will certainly be in for a surprise to see how much Arya has changed after all this time, and while their reunion is sure to come with some sweet moments, Williams was thrilled to see her character have Sansa's back in such a significant way, especially given how close she is to Sophie Turner in real life. "It felt nice and powerful to stand next to Sophie," Williams added. "Sophie and I are the tightest of friends when sitting across from anyone, so no acting required."

However, that isn't the only thing Arya fans have to look forward to for the final season since she will also be participating in her very first major battle sequence — something that Williams has always wanted to be apart of. "I feel like I've always been a part of this big show, but in terms of being part of the episodes that really define us, this is my first taste of it," she told the outlet.

But as for whether or not Arya is able to survive the bloodbath? Williams is keeping her mouth shut on the matter, though she does warn viewers that "there's a lot of death this year," which is obviously less than comforting. And while she herself is pleased with how the series comes to a close, she knows not everyone will be happy simply because it means saying goodbye to Westeros characters we've come to know and love. "No matter how you end it, people don't want it to end. So the ending is not going to be okay, because 'the end' is not okay," Williams said. "I think the way we end it is right. And I think it’s time."

Let's just hope that doesn't include Arya coming face-to-face with the God of Death. ("Not today!") But regardless of how it all plays out, at least the Stark sisters will face it together.