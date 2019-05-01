President Trump had an early morning on his favorite social network, retweeting at least 60 tweets from firefighters and other supporters who prefer him over former Vice President Joe Biden. As the husband of one of his top advisers put it, "seems like he has a concern of some sort." George Conway tweeted about Trump's obsession with Biden being endorsed by a firefighter union.

Conway's comment came as a quote tweet of CNBC journalist Christina Wilkie's post on the matter. She wrote, "Trump has retweeted 60 tweets in the past 18 minutes, nearly all of them in response to Joe Biden’s endorsement by the firefighters union. To my knowledge, we’ve never seen him retweet this many people in such a short period of time."

Before the retweet rampage, Trump wrote, "I’ve done more for Firefighters than this dues sucking union will ever do, and I get paid ZERO!" That message came as part of a quote tweet of Dan Bongino's comment that "NONE of the Firemen" he knows are supporting Biden for president.

On Monday, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) endorsed Biden in a video posted online, CNN reported. "Joe's a lot like our firefighters. He's a problem solver who cares deeply about America and committed to making our country better. He's one of the staunchest advocates for working families," IAFF's General President Harold Schaitberger said in the video.

That seems to have bothered the president, as Conway points out, and if the following retweets are any hint. "I’m a firefighter and I don’t endorse Joe Biden," wrote one user. "My vote goes to President Donald Trump!!!!"

Another shared, "My father is a fireman and his entire firehouse loves Trump." It garnered 7,500 like, as did most of the tweets that Trump singled out.

One of the retweets seemed to come from a Bernie Sanders supporter that likes to make their dislike for Trump very obvious on Twitter. "My husband a New York City firefighter for 15 years will be voting Trump 2020 all the way!!" the user said. Their display name was either already set or quickly changed to "F*ck Donald Trump."

Later the president seemed to undo the retweet. Not before Conway noticed, though. "So whoever tweeted this tricked the Stable-Genius-in-Chief into retweeting it," he tweeted with a screen shot.

