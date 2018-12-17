The royal family might follow rules that most of us aren't familiar with, but when it comes to Christmas, they share a lot of traditions with the rest of the world, including exchanging gifts with their family. And of course, that means Queen Elizabeth gets presents for the holiday, too. In fact, through the years, the queen's Christmas gifts have ranged from sweet to hilarious, and it's interesting for any royal family fan to find out what she's been given.

And even though the way the royal family celebrates Christmas is a little different than what people who celebrate the holidays in America are used to, it doesn't mean it's not as fun... especially since they're big on funny gag gifts. But Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and even Meghan Markle have showered her with gifts in the past, and it's clear that not only is she a lucky lady, but she's also very loved by her family — and that family has a pretty good sense of humor.

Here are the gifts that the queen has received for Christmas in years past. If you're looking for inspiration for what to get the monarch in your life, this might be a good place to start.

A Hilarious Shower Cap Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images According to Wales Online, Prince Harry once gave Queen Elizabeth a shower cap emblazoned with the words "Ain't life a b*tch," and apparently, she loved it.

A Singing Hamster As Express reported, last year, Meghan Markle supposedly gave Queen Elizabeth a singing toy hamster as her first Christmas gift as part of the royal family, and reportedly, the queen was a huge fan. Not a bad first impression.

Homemade Chutney Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2016, Middleton was at a loss for what to get the queen, so instead, she she made her grandmother's homemade chutney for her as a gift. And as the BBC reported (via Elle), it was a hit. "I thought, 'I'll make her something,' which could have gone horribly wrong," Middleton said. "'I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table."

Christmas Ornaments According to Express, in 2017, German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier gave the queen two sets of Christmas balls that she could use to decorate her tree, which is definitely a practical gift.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images But since not many gifts that the queen has received for Christmas have been made public, here are some other memorable gifts she has received.

A Wooden Egg In 2010, Queen Elizabeth was gifted a wooden egg with her portrait on it from Ukraine ambassador to the United Kingdom, Volodymyr Khandogiy.

An iPod WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images According to the Telegraph (via Washington Examiner), Michelle and Barack Obama gave the queen an iPod preloaded with some of Obama's speeches, but reportedly, she already had one.

A Burmese Silver Tea Set The Royal Collection Trust has displayed this Burmese tea set from the president of Burma, U Nu, when he visited Buckingham Palace in 1955.

So Many Other Gifts From Michelle Obama WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images Per the official gift list that was released in 2015 (via Express), Obama — who was then still the First Lady — gave the queen a honeycomb vase from Tiffany, tea, a candle, pots of honey and a jar of honey butter that was made in the White House from their garden.

Actual Cows According to Reader's Digest, the Royal Jersey Agricultural and Horticultural Society of the Channel Islands has given the queen a cow for the royal dairy herd twice in 1957 and 1978.

Kangaroos WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Reader's Digest also pointed out that the Royal Melbourne Zoological Gardens gave Queen Elizabeth six kangaroos in 1977, which were kept in the London Zoo.