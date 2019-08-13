The most recent season of The Bachelorette was full of twists and turns, but the biggest surprise came after the show was over. Tyler Cameron and supermodel Gigi Hadid hung out. More than once. And it seems like Tyler C and Gigi are still going strong, no matter what their romantic status actually is. They have been tight-lipped up to this point, but they have been photographed with each other several times in the past couple weeks

According to E! News, the two of them are still reportedly spending time together. On August 12, the Bachelorette runner-up and the model were reportedly spotted leaving her New York apartment, separately. However, it's not as if they left a restaurant or some other public place "coincidentally." They both left her home, which is a pretty big deal. Oh, how life changes. Just a few months ago, Tyler was dancing on a construction site in Jupiter, Florida. Now, he's hanging with Gigi in the Big Apple.

The pair was first photographed hanging out at Dumbo House in Brooklyn on Aug. 4. Interestingly enough, photos are strictly prohibited at Dumbo House. Whoever snapped the picture risked their membership at the private members only club. Nevertheless, Bachelor Nation is eternally grateful for the photographic evidence. Thank you very much.

The very next night, the two of them went bowling with a group of friends in New York City, according to People. Tyler was also spotted leaving Gigi's place the morning after their night of bowling. They probably had a night of respectful conversation like Hannah Brown had with Tyler during their fantasy suite date. Right? Or maybe she just gave him some modeling pointers.

What does Tyler's Bachelorette "ex" think about his hangouts with Gigi? Hannah was very honest about the topic during a conversation with fellow Bachelorette alums Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno on an episode of their Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. According to People, Rachel told Hannah, "It’s kind of like, bro, slow your roll. You’re on Twitter talking about ‘Hannah’s the queen’ and preaching about respect, but then you’re being a little disrespectful by dating [Gigi] in such a public way where you know it’s going to get so much attention. I think that’s my beef with it."

Hannah admitted, "I think that’s my beef with it, too." She also said, "When you are in the public eye, you do have to just be respectful of each other." She even remarked, "And yeah, I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is okay." Hannah will be just fine, especially with all the support she has from friends, family, and fans.

Nevertheless, it had to sting since she and Tyler did spend quality time together post-show. Hannah said, "We are not dating-dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both, like, knowing that there’s still something there.” Tyler was photographed leaving Hannah's new place in Los Angeles in the morning on Aug. 2.

Is the perceived love triangle over? Are Tyler and Gigi actually dating? Will he hand out roses on the next season of The Bachelor? There is so much up in the air, but Bachelor Nation will be watching.