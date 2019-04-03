For the last several years, Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift have been each other's biggest fans. From concerts to catwalks, they regularly celebrate their successes together. In a new interview with Variety, Hadid's comments about her friendship with Swift show why their bond is so unique — and it's not just because they're both super famous.

Hadid and Swift first became friends sometime around 2014. Swift photobombed Hadid while she was taking a pic with their friend, Karlie Kloss, and they've seemingly been inseparable ever since. Actually, inseparable doesn't even begin to cover it. According to Variety, Hadid saw Swift's Reputation tour a whopping 10 times, which proves that she's a super supportive friend, sure — but it also makes her Swift's #1 stan.

Think about it: Would you go see the same show 10 times if you didn't actually love the music? Probably not. Even the closest of friendships have their limits. Hadid definitely knows how special it is for her to be able to hold both of those positions — friend and fan — though.

When asked by Variety if she bought a ticket to Swift's show every time she saw her, Hadid admitted, "I would totally buy them, but Taylor is very generous." So ... that's a "no," then, right?

Hadid went on to describe what it's like to have regular VIP access to one of your favorite singers-slash-BFFs. The 23-year-old model explained,

"I would go lie on her couch while she starts hair and makeup, and then I’d be in the crowd. I was like, 'How are we both just chilling, and now I’m a little tipsy, dancing at your concert, and you’re up there in a glittery suit?' It’s an interesting duality to experience in a friendship, because I love her and cherish her as a friend. But I’m also her biggest fan."

This isn't the first time Hadid has gushed over her friendship with Swift, though. Back in 2015, the star told People just exactly why she loves her so much. "My favorite thing about Taylor is that she’s just always herself and she’s really true to that," Hadid revealed. "It’s really inspiring to hang out with someone that’s genuine and is just unapologetically Taylor. It’s cool."

Aww. How sweet is that? The feeling is mutual, of course, as evidenced by the overwhelming praise Swift had for her friend during an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2017.

"As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice," she told the publication via email for a feature story about Hadid. "She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you."

Is anyone else's heart just like, exploding with warmth right now? Kind of makes you want to pick up the phone and call your own BFF to tell them how much they mean to you, right? Actually, you should totally do that. And if they ask where the sudden burst of love came from, you can chalk it all up to Hadid and Swift's super inspiring friendship.