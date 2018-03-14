Loving Gilmore Girls isn't just having a TV obsession, it's adopting the Gilmore way. Once you fall under the spell of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, your life is changed forever. The first symptom is an uncontrollable need for coffee, the second is a sudden ability to talk at a speed incomprehensible to your parents, and the third is incorporating phrases that only make sense to Gilmore Girls fans into your everyday conversations.

It's a universal truth that Gilmore Girls fandom has its own speech patterns and, more importantly, its own rhythm. The show is, after all, famous for the sheer amount of dialogue crammed into each scene, requiring actors to learn how to think fast and talk faster. (There's a reason Lorelai herself, Lauren Graham, wrote a memoir called Talking As Fast As I Can.) But it also has its own language. Lorelai and Rory were very creative when it came to providing colorful commentary, but so were the people around them. Town Selectman Taylor Doose was particularly inventive when crafting Stars Hollow events and fairs, and Rory's BFF Lane Kim was a musician. And thanks to their creativity, fans of Gilmore Girls can spot each other a mile away, as long as they slip one of these phrases into conversation.

1 "Oy, With The Poodles Already" jakegyllenhaal/tumblr Lorelai's silly catchphrase, "Oy, with the poodles already," is iconic. Its meaning, used in the show as a wacky interpretation of "Oh boy," is mostly unclear. But, man, does it apply to a lot situations. Stuck at a family reunion and forced to talk with cousin after cousin? "Oy, with the poodles already." Checking Twitter at 2 AM to find a new tweet from the President? "Oy, with the poodles already." Walking in the park and attacked by a group of angry poodles? "Oy, with the poodles already!"

2 "Bible Kiss Bible" girlmoregifs/tumblr Lane's iconic message, sent to Rory's beeper (the cell phone of the late '90s) after she shared her first kiss with Dave Rygalski, is perfect. It's also a great way to talk about a hookup in public if you're in a crowded space. Forget about making it to first base, did you make it to Bible Kiss Bible?

3 "Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days Of Summer" raincoats-recipes/tumblr One of Taylor Doose's most catchy Stars Hollow creations ever is the "Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer" song featured in the first episode of Season 3, "Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days." The song played on a loop in the background for a majority of the episode, and dammit if there's a fan out there who can't sing the song at the drop of a hat.

4 "Beaked By A Swan" thelorelais/tumblr Jess Mariano has a lot of good qualities, but alas, getting along well with birds is not one of them. In the Season 3 episode "Swan Song," Jess got a black eye from a swan, an altercation he described to Luke as getting "beaked by a swan!" Was it hilarious? Yes. Did it instill a fear of swans in every Team Jess fan? Yes.

5 "I Had Sex, But I'm Not Going To Harvard" ravemreyes/tumblr God Bless Paris Geller, Rory's very intense frenemy turned BFF, for giving Harvard rejects everywhere a catchphrase for life: "I had sex, but I'm not going to Harvard."

6 "HepAlien" lookatthelights/tumblr Lane's rock band, HepAlien, took a bit of time finding their name (Follow Them To The End Of The Desert or FTTTEOTD was a close second), but once they did it stuck. HepAlien might sound like a strange disease, but every Gilmore Girls fans know its actually code for a really good time.