The esteemed Gloria Steinem has not only been a women's right activist and legendary icon for the last five decades, she's been a writer, too. Steinem actually began her career freelance writing for Esquire, Cosmopolitan, and New York Magazine before founding the revolutionary Ms. Magazine in 1972. She has also authored seven books of her own, her most recent being the widely celebrated memoir My Life on the Road. Basically, Steinem knows a thing or two about great books by women, and luckily for readers everywhere, she's just recommended 35 of them for her Author's Bookshelf at The Strand Bookstore in New York City. Bustle's got more on her selections below!

Steinem has unsurprisingly chosen to highlight tons of nonfiction by women about women's issues — from modern picks like Everyday Sexism by Laura Bates to classics in the genre including The Dialectic of Sex: The Case for Feminist Revolution by Shulamith Firestone, which was first published in 1970. But Steinem's also picked a few choice fiction reads, as well. If you've been looking for a diverse selection of feminist reads to add to your bedside table, your search ends here. Check out the entire list of Steinem's picks and be sure to make a trip to The Strand in Manhattan to pick up a few, including the five selections below:

'American Like Me: Reflections On Life Between Cultures' by Various Authors American Like Me, an anthology edited by actress and activist America Ferrera, brings together an illustrious group of public figures (including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Issa Rae) to tell stories of growing up as immigrants, the children or grandchildren of immigrants, indigenous people, or just people who otherwise grew up with deep and personal connections to more than one culture.

'Little Women' by Louisa May Alcott Louisa May Alcott's classic Little Women tells the stories of the four March sisters — Jo, Beth, Meg and Amy — who live in Massachusetts with their mother while their father is away in the army. The girls amuse themselves by performing plays, writing sketches, and other lighthearted pursuits. But as they grow older, romance, sickness, and other dramas threaten their seemingly perfect family unit.

'Bad Feminist: Essays' by Roxane Gay Roxane Gay's 2014 essay collection, Bad Feminist, is beloved for a reaosn. In the book, Gay writes sexual assault, the color pink, and The Bachelor with unflinching honesty and integrity in an attempt to unpack what it really means to be a feminist.

'The Color Purple' by Alice Walker Alice Walker's The Color Purple has long been cited as a feminist fiction favorite. It follows Celie, a young black girl born into poverty and segregation in the deep American south. When she meets the glamorous Shug Avery — a woman who has taken charge of her own destiny — Celie sets out on a journey to discover her own power.