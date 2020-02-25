Glossier lovers, rejoice! The brand's first launch of 2020 is here and marks an expansion of the brand's color cosmetics offerings. Meet Glossier Skywash is the brand's new take on fan-favorite product Lidstar.

Skywash is a liquid to powder eyeshadow that leaves a soft wash of color with a matte finish. Inspired by the hues of the Southwest, the product comes in seven shades, predominantly bronze and brown tones with blue and green added to the mix, that are crease and smudge resistant, gluten and cruelty free, and vegan.

Like the brand's shimmering lid tint, Lidstar, the Skywash formula is applied with a doe foot applicator and designed to be tapped out and blended onto the lid. Whether you want a subtle wash of color or a more vibrant and bold pop of green or blue, Skywash lets you do it. As for the cost, the new eyeshadow retails for $18 and is available now on the Glossier website.

Skywash is Glossier's first launch since Futuredew was introduced in Oct. 2019. Where skywash is a purely cosmetic product, Futuredew was one of the brand's first forays into a hybrid cosmetic and skin care product. Designed to impart a radiant, just applied serum glow, the creation acts as both a highlight and a nourishing skincare product.

Glossier

Skywash also marks Glossier's first makeup launch since putting its more colorful, cosmetic-forward brand Glossier Play on pause. Founder Emily Weiss spoke with Business of Fashion about the decision explaining that while the original goal of Play was to differentiate more "intense" makeup from its minimalist offerings, the brand ultimately realized that they "could have just launched more makeup products."

Glossier Glossier

For those were upset to learn of Glossier Play's end, the new Skywash will be welcome news that shows the minimalist brand is still creating quality color products for makeup enthusiasts.