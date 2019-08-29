Labor Day is right around the corner, and with it comes massive sales with discounts on your favorite items. That includes the beauty industry, too. Case in point: Glow Recipe's 2019 Labor Day sale includes two free Avocado Melt Retinol products with a $75 purchase. Following its famous watermelon line, the K-Beauty brand launched an avocado collection that gently incorporates retinol.

The two products are a spin on Glow Recipe's original Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask, but with the addition of retinol in the formula to increase collagen production and ease fine lines.

The Avocado Melt Retinol line of masks includes two products. One is the Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask, which moisturizes your eyes overnight, fights fine lines, de-puffs undereyes, and brightens the skin around your eyes in order to fade dark circles.

The second product is the The Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask, which is for your whole face. It also contains retinol, and it can be used either overnight or as a wash-off mask during the day.

During Glow Recipe's Labor Day sale, you will be able to try out both of these products for free if you hit the minimum of a $75 purchase. Called the Avocado Retinol Deluxe Duo, you will get the retinol face sleeping mask in a 10ml tub, and the eye sleeping mask in a 5ml container. In comparison, the face mask usually comes in a 70ml container, and the eye mask comes in a 15ml container, so these are sample sizes.

The Avocado Retinol Deluxe Duo is a $21 value. The Avocado Retinol line has received a lot of buzz because it uses encapsulated retinol. According to Glow Recipe, "encapsulated retinol" means that it is retinol housed inside a polysaccharide shell. This allows your skin to receive the retinol in slow doses instead of all at once, since the ingredients time release. This makes the process gentler on your skin. This can sidestep some of retinol's negative side effects, like irritation, redness, and pealing.

In order to help you get to the $75 threshold during Glow Recipe's Labor Day sale, here are some combos to consider during Sept. 2.

Get A Full Kit

If you're the type of person who likes to be recommended products rather than researching them, then getting a bundled package from Glow Recipe could be the path for you. The Glowipedia Glass Skin Kit will help you achieve the coveted "glass skin" that K-Beauty is famous for. It includes the Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser, the Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist, the Pineapple-C Bright Serum, the Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer, and the Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask.

Get A Kit & A Mesh Bag

The Ultimate Watermelon Set includes Glow Recipe's entire watermelon line. In it you will receive the Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer, the Watermelon Glow Ultra Fine Mist, and the Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask. But since the kit is currently on sale for $66, you will need one more product to get you to the freebie mark. So add in the Pink Mesh Zip to carry around your new products.

Mix & Match

If you're new to the brand and are curious about which fruit collection you like best, here is your chance to try a little bit of everything to get to the $75 mark.

Use Glow Recipe's Labor Day sale to re-stock on some empties or try out new products. And thanks to its Avocado Retinol Deluxe Duo promotion, you will also get an unexpected freebie in the process.