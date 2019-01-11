It looks like the wall won't be crowdfunded after all. On Friday, the man who set up a GoFundMe to pay for President Trump's wall acknowledged that the effort had fallen far short of its goal, and anyone who donated to the failed effort would have their money refunded.

“When I created this fundraiser, I said if we did not reach our goal we will refund donors,” creator Brian Kolfage wrote on the GoFundMe page. "I am honoring that commitment today. We will promptly refund your donation unless you tell us you approve our new plan for action."

Kolfage launched his GoFundMe to great fanfare in December to great fanfare, and initially raised more than $10 million in three days. However, donations quickly sputtered out after that, and flatlined at $20 million around Christmas — way, way less than the projected cost that building the wall would need.

Although Trump is now demanding $5.7 billion to begin construction on the wall, his administration had previously asked Congress for $25 billion to complete the project. If that number is correct, the GoFundMe's target of $1 billion was actually only 4 percent of the true cost of the wall — and after a month, the campaign had only raised 0.08 percent what the wall would ultimately cost.

Mario Tama/Getty Images News/Getty Images

