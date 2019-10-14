Get ready for the ultimate in comfort food mashups, because this is either the best or worst potato chip flavor I've ever seen. Lay's, one of the most iconic brands in the potato chip world, has just announced that you're going to be able to get your hands on Lay's Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup potato chips for a limited time this fall. That's right, your favorite rainy day lunch from childhood, all boiled down into fried potato form. Is it genius? Yes. Is it slightly alarming? Yes. Am I going to try it? Almost certainly yes.

Seriously though, it's easy to see how this flavor could make an epic potato chip. You already have the slightly burnt, buttery, crispy flavor coming from the grilled cheese, rounded out by the smooth and mellow tomato soup — you can almost imagine it in chip form, can't you?

You'll be able to get your hands on these for a limited time from Oct. 21, at a suggested retail price of $3.49 for a 7.75-ounce bag. So keep your eyes peeled wherever you normally get your chips, because you are not going to want to miss out on these when you need a little comfort on a chilly, drizzly afternoon.

Oct. 21 also marks the kick-off of the Gotta Have Lay's campaign, where fans can upload photos of themselves with the slick new Lay's packaging — and get the chance to score themselves free chips for a year. What a glorious, potato-filled time we live in.

Courtesy of Lay's

Of course, Lay's is no stranger to playing around with flavors — some of which are classic combinations, while others are just plain out there. I was a huge fan of last year's Lay’s Tastes of America series, which included regional delights like Pimento Cheese and Fried Pickles with Ranch. Though it's probably best we don't talk anymore about the Cappuccino option that was part of the Do Us A Flavor contest a few years back. I still can't believe that someone came up with that flavor for a potato chip and that it ever became an (albeit short-lived) reality.

This year they upped the ante with the Turn Up The Flavor range, which included three new flavors that were set to music, somewhat oddly. I don't need my potato chips to come with a theme tune, but I was very impressed at the flavors — Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle Remix, Wavy Electric Lime and Sea Salt, and Kettle Cooked Classic Beer Cheese. I know, they're a mouthful both in terms of pronunciation and flavor, but they're certainly anything but boring.

In fact, the Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup option seems almost tame in comparison. But sometimes you just want a basic, comforting flavor combination that will do your heart some good. For some reason, I imagine myself eating Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup chips alongside actual grilled cheese and tomato soup, for a meta yet indulgent experience. I suggest that you do the same. We don't know how long they'll be along for, so make sure to grab this new flavor while you can — because it's sure to be an instant classic.