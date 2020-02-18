Hailee Steinfeld hit up Love Magazine’s London Fashion Week event really channeling her inner feline lover. In head-to-toe leopard, the 23-year-old went all out when it came to the current animal print trend. Steinfeld arrived to The Standard in London where the event was held, wearing a leopard bodysuit, high-waisted leopard pants, and an oversized leopard coat which she draped off one shoulder. On her feet were clear PVC pointed-toe pumps.

The whole look is from Alexandre Vauthier’s Fall 2019 collection and the heels are a pair of not-yet-released kicks from Femme Los Angeles. While Steinfeld is a noted risk taker when it comes to her looks on and off the red carpet, this might be one of her most head-turning outfits yet.

Hailee showed off her look on Instagram with a series of photos against a white brick wall, writing “A whole lotta love in London tonight.”

Also in attendance at the Love event were Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, fresh in town from New York Fashion Week. As the style-obsessed set has moved across the pond for the next few weeks of Fashion Month, they’re pulling out all the stops when it comes to their looks and offering plenty of outfit inspiration in the process.