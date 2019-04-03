Hailey Baldwin is celebrating #TBT early this week. An Instagram post she shared on Tuesday is full of '90s kid nostalgia, and at least one very big name in pop music is thrilled about it. Miley Cyrus commented on Baldwin's nostalgic Instagram post, and it looks like the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer was a fan of HitClips back in the day.

Fans who grew up in the late '90s and early 2000s might remember HitClips, the pocket-sized music players, which featured cartridges that played one song at a time. They were definitely less bulky than CD players, but there was one major catch: HitClips didn't play the full length of each song, just a "clip" of it. Still, they were pretty popular at the time, even showing up at McDonald's at one point.

Baldwin shared a photo of a HitClips player, along with cartridges for *NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me" and Britney Spears' "Stronger." In the caption, the model wrote, "So anyone remember these," asking her fans if they had them, too. It looks like Cyrus, at least, definitely remembered them — she commented, "Do I have a pulse?!?!"

Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

Baldwin responded to Cyrus' comment with four crying emoji and a "hahaha." It looks like she got a kick out of her pal's words.

Cyrus' comment about the HitClips photo is pretty funny. And it's not a total surprise she was so eager to hop on the nostalgia train with her pal's latest post. The singer has been sharing plenty of nostalgic content of her own lately, including a number of Hannah Montana throwbacks. And in her own Instagram Story on Tuesday, Cyrus posted video of herself singing along to a few High School Musical songs, as well as Hilary Duff's "So Yesterday." All of those references are more recent than the HitClips craze, but they'll still bring up childhood memories for plenty of people.

Plus, Cyrus is no stranger to looking back at her and Baldwin's own time together as childhood friends. On International Women's Day earlier this year, Cyrus posted a tribute to the women in her life, including Baldwin. She shared an old photo of the two of them in their younger days, captioning the picture, "I feel 💯 and 100 at the same time."

And while many millennials will probably remember the HitClips, some of the other comments on Baldwin's Instagram post might have older fans "feeling 100" years old, too. It looks like some fans don't remember HitClips at all, and they're not shying away from making age-related jokes about it. "I think I wasn't even alive," one fan commented on Baldwin's post. "What is that??" another person wrote.

Thanks to some serious advances in technology, Gen Z members probably won't remember antiquated HitClips. But for fans who grew up without cellphones, the little music players were pretty trendy, even if they weren't the most functional. After all, how many people can say they got their first MP3s from McDonald's?